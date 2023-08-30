People are also reading…
Corn faltered late in the day after largely matching Tuesday’s trading window. “December corn traded within Tuesday’s trading range but posted a poor close near the low of the day,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “CZ has closed lower in 4 of the last 5 sessions.”
“Selling pressure weighed on the corn market as the influence of first notice day for September futures and technical weakness saw liquidation,” Total Farm Marketing said. “September corn posted a new low for the moves, and December futures lost 6 cents on the session.”