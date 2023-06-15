When it comes to creating best-practice land management with a grower, I find it fascinating how crazy ideas become agronomic practices. As my years in this industry have gone by I’ve seen changes in beliefs on such practices as interseeding, cover cropping, minimum tillage and diversity of crops in the rotation. As those practices were incorporated into increasingly more acres, I foresaw an important question.
“How do I know this is doing anything?”
When growers expand the number of acres on which they establish systems that include cover crops or interseeded companion crops, they want to know if they’re maximizing their crop management and increasing the productivity of their fields. From what I’ve seen in field trials and plots in Marathon County, Wisconsin, I believe they are.
Conservation practices can bring more productivity to fields, especially when combined with fertility. “Practices” is the operative word because using multiple approaches during the course of a season helps create the benefits of nutrient cycling. Nutrient cycling occurs when energy and matter are consumed and released back into their environment. It’s the process whereby forests and prairies become self-sustaining. As plants grow they take nutrients from the soil. When their life cycle is complete, the plants decompose and release those nutrients back to the soil.
But in a cropping system the crop is harvested, thus removing the nutrients from the soil. With a crop’s removal the nutrient cycle is immediately disrupted. That’s where continuous cover and crop diversity come into play to alleviate the strain caused by continuous loss of fertility.
Fertility can be assessed in multiple ways including tissue sampling, soil tests, pre-plant and side-dress nitrate testing, and cover-crop-biomass testing. The cover-crop-biomass test from AgSource is the one I use most often.
I put conservation practices to the test in 2022, with assistance and resources from University of Wisconsin-Discovery Farms, our local watershed group Eau Pleine Partnership for Integrated Conservation and several growers with whom I work. On a nitrogen-use-efficiency trial we were able to produce corn silage that yielded 25.8 tons per acre on only 60 credits of nitrogen with 277 percent nitrogen efficiency using no-till and terminated cover crop. Comparing nitrate soil tests at pre-plant and pre-side-dress, the plot gained 80 percent more nitrogen – even though we didn’t add any.
How could that have happened? The cover crops stayed active through the winter and into spring, drawing up nitrogen. When the crop was terminated it gradually released it. The cover-crop mix had a carbon-nitrogen ratio of 12:1 to 15:1, which means nutrients were released from the decaying cover crop gradually through spring and into summer. That fed the corn just enough along the way, instead of all at the beginning.
In a separate instance, that phenomenon of fertility uptake was seen again in a wheat field harvested for grain and straw. It was then planted with a wheat-brassicas-spring-peas cover-crop mix. Comparing biomass, cover-crop tests taken 12 days apart – Sept. 28 and Oct. 19 – the cover crop gained 287 percent dry matter per acre along with extra fertility. In that span the cover crops also brought in 101 credits of nitrogen, 28 credits of phosphorus and a massive 164 credits of potassium.
To put that into context, that’s about the equivalent of 100 pounds of urea, 50 pounds of monoammonium-phosphate fertilizer and 98 pounds of potash. And all that happened within less than two weeks of growth, sampled at the end of September and in early October.
What makes this all more fascinating is that the mix performed better than a single-species seeding. In the same field the combine head left a thick strip of volunteer winter wheat. In a snapshot of time in early October, the diverse mix had more accumulated fertility – most notably, 38 more credits of nitrogen and 49 more of potassium. The difference is the diversity of growth and root types interacting with the soil profile and potentially creating more synergy in nutrient scavenging. Also amazing is that the carbon-nitrogen ratio of each cover-crop seeding was 9:7 to 12:1. That means those credits will be released almost immediately as they decay.
With such numbers as those any grower would be ready to increase field productivity by recycling nutrients. But to reach those levels the system first needs to be built with minimum soil disturbance and a diversity in rotations – along with continuous cover and manageable residue to feed the soil biology. To maximize a field’s productivity while claiming good land stewardship, stack those practices together.
Think of it as a Field of Dreams moment. “If you build it, they will come.”
Matthew Oehmichen is part owner of Short Lane Ag Supply of Colby, Wisconsin; email matt.shortlane@gmail.com to reach him.