CALMAR, Iowa — The common theme across Iowa was a quick planting season, and this was just as true in Northeast Iowa.

“May 1 was our first day of corn,” said Josh Mashek, a farmer in Calmar, Iowa. “We got all of our corn in within four days. It was a little cooler and we could have started April, but didn’t want to risk it.”

Mashek, who primarily farms corn and alfalfa, said this year’s season was welcome after a few years of delayed plantings in recent memory. He is also optimistic after a year that saw storms come through his region and cause building and crop damage.

“We couldn’t really ask for better soil conditions,” Mashek said. “Everything was real smooth.”

Cooler conditions led to a relatively slow start in the area, with Northeast Iowa having the lowest corn planting progress in Iowa at 87% as of May 15, but last year the state was only 51% planted in corn at this time.

The crop has started to come up in some areas, Mashek said, and he’s been pleased with the early growth.

“When I checked (May 10) my corn was a half-inch below the surface,” he said. “Things are coming along real well here.”