PAXTON, Ill. — Kirk Miller started planting his corn and soybeans in mid-April in eastern Illinois. His early start led to finishing early in May.

“It was a more unrushed planting season,” he said of the April 14 to May 4 planting period this year.

His short season even included a pause in the action when cold weather dictated it. The weather warmed up, allowing a final push to finish planting in early May. The earliest planted soybeans were already coming up by then in the Loda-Paxton area.

“We’re awful dry,” said Kirk, who farms with his dad in Ford County.

There wasn’t much moisture in the soil and wind-blown dust followed the planter May 2. He was pleased to see about four-tenths of an inch of rainfall the weekend of May 6.