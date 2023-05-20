LAMINE, Mo. — Near the Lamine River, Jason Linneman’s field had dried out enough to start planting corn. Planting that field on April 14, Linneman says he was “just getting started.” He had begun planting two days before.

Another farmer was at work in the next field over, and all across Cooper County fields were a flurry of activity, tractors stirring up dust on a nice spring day. Linneman says the planting was off to a good start and the soil conditions early on were about ideal.

“It seems to be going in alright,” he says.

Linneman had not been in a hurry to get started, waiting until the soil temperature got high enough.

“I would say it’s early to right on time,” he says. “The soil temperature had been too low till just this week.”

The fields near the Lamine River can often take more time to dry out, but Linneman says this year that has not been an issue.

“Usually it’s too wet (to plant this early),” he says. “This could get a shower of rain and still be good.”

After the good start, generally clear and mostly dry weather allowed for rapid planting progress in the area, with planting nearing its conclusion by mid-May. Linneman says dry weather is good for planting progress, but it is one of his concerns for the year.