Sale Name: WR Bar Ranch 31st Annual Production Sale
Location: Pine River, MN
Sale Date: 04-22-2023
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs
Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch
36 Yearling Bulls average $3,144
34 Yearling Open Heifers average $1,708
TOP SELLING BULLS:
Lot 252. $5,000, WR Bar Empire 252, April 3, 2022, Arjons Empire 1807 x SF Speedway A187, Green Top Angus, Pine River, MN
Lot 210. $4,750, WR Bar 2xl Bronc 210, March 17, 2022, 2XL Bronc 8153 x Hoover Bullseye N492, Alroy Lewis, Bagley, MN
Lot 281. $4,500, WR Bar Daredevil 281, April 12, 2022, BACH Daredevil 640D x SF Speedway A187, Jeff Thurlow, Kelliher, MN
Lot 209. $4,500, WR Bar Fast Forward 209, March 16, 2022, JR Fast Forward x Big Rok Cedar Lad 113, Wayne Johnson, Brainerd, MN
TOP SELLING HEIFERS:
Lot 273. $2,200, WR Bar Lady Empire 273, April 10, 2022, Arjons Empire 1807 x Basin Excitement, Russ Wood, Walker, MN
Lot 285. $2,200, WR Bar Lady Maverick 285, April 13, 2022, Marda Maverick 081 x Big Rok Cedar Lad 113, CF Livestock, Pine River, MN