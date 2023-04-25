Sale Name: Schaack Ranch Annual Bull Sale
Location: Wall, SD
Sale Date: 04-19-2023
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Wyatt Schaack
Agri-Media Rep: Cody Nye
23 Older Bulls Averaged $6,152
78 Yearling Bulls Averaged $6,775
Top Bulls
Lot 9 - $29,000 Schaack Play Maker 2327, 3/17/22, Sire: VAR Play Maker 8582, MGS: Deer Valley Patriot 3222, Pat Maher - Timberlake, SD
Wyatt Schaack - Wall, SD
Lot 81 - $9,500 Schaack Emerald 1323, 9/14/21, Sire: Connealy Emerald, MGS: BUBS Southern Charm AA31, Kroskob Farms Angus - Fort Morgan, CO
Lot 10 - $9,000 Schaack Play Maker 2321, 3/15/22, Sire: VAR Play Maker 8582, MGS: Deer Valley Patriot 3222, Papousek Angus - Quinn, SD
Lot 92 - $8,500 Schaack Overload 1006, 3/8/21, Sire: KW Overload 6223, MGS: V A R Legend 5019, Eisenbraun Angus - Wall, SD
Lot 55 - $8,500 Schaack Home Town 2437, 3/10/22, Sire: G A R Home Town, MGS: S A V Final Answer 0035, Ketelson & Beug Ranch - Sturgis, SD
Lot 1 - $8,500 Schaack Clarity 2422, 2/17/22, Sire: Connealy Clarity, MGS: V A R Legend 5019, Ketelson & Beug Ranch - Sturgis, SD