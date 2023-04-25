Sale Name: DaKitch Farms Annual Sale
Location: Ada, MN
Sale Date: 03-25-2023
Breed: Hereford & Angus
Auctioneer: Cody Crum
Agri-Media Rep: Andrew Swanson for Kirby Goettsch
18 Angus Bulls average $5,531
People are also reading…
10 Hereford Bulls average $3,750
9 Hereford Bred Heifers average $3,461
10 Angus Open Heifers average $3,100
8 Bred Cows average $2,550
TOP SELLING ANGUS BULL:
Lot 1. $10,000, DAKITCH MDK Leatherwood 9K, January 6, 2022, 4M Ace 709 x Stevenson Turning Point, Meder Farms, Dalton, MN
Lot 16. $8,500, DAKITCH 185G Prosecutor 119K, February 19, 2022, Bullerman Prosecutor 7054 x Bar-E-L Catalyst 58C, Shawn Witt, Bristol, SD
TOP SELLING HEREFORD BULL:
Lot 43. $4,750, DAKITCH MDK 107H Frontier 18K, January 14, 2022, TH Frontier 174E x CRR 612 Manifest 885, Austin Kindem, Gonvick, MN