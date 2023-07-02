Sale Name: Baldridge Performance Angus Female Sale
Location: North Platte, NE
Sale Date: 06-24-2023
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Al Conover & Wes Tiemann
Sale Manager: Cotton & Associates
Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch & Cody Nye
116 Lots average $10,636
TOP SELLING OPEN COWS:
Lot 1. $100,000, 1/2 interest, Baldridge Isabel G088, January 16, 2019, Spring Cove Reno 4021 x Connealy Confidence Plus, Mudge Farms, LaSalle, IL
Lot 3. $65,000, 1/2 interest, Baldridge Isabel J179, January 31, 2021, Mill Brae Identified 4031 x Connealy Confidence Plus, Curtiss Cattle Co., Parma, ID
TOP SELLING BRED COW:
Lot 9. $55,000, Baldridge Isabel G886, February 16, 2019, Hoover No Doubt x GAR Prophet, sold bred to HPCA Vercingtorix, Parry Angus, Sterling, CO
TOP SELLING FLUSH:
Lot 2. $35,000, Baldridge Isabel G724, February 6, 2019, Confidence Plus x GAR Prophet, flush to bull of buyers choice, Riverbend Ranch, Idaho Falls, ID