USDA reported Wholesale Boxed Beef prices higher with a $3.01 increase in Choice and a 32c stronger quote for Select. USDA estimated the week’s FI cattle slaughter at 500k head through Thursday, compared to 495k last week and 498k during the same week last year, according to Total Farm Marketing.
The cattle market is correcting its overbought condition but cash markets are sending mixed signals. Beef prices continue to press higher but cash live cattle are showing some weakness, according to the Hightower Report.
People are also reading…
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-Mini S&P 500 futures are up 0.19% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.55%. France’s CAC 40 was up 1.14%, Germany’s DAX Index rose 0.60% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.32%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.63% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.66%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.11%, EUR/USD was up 0.19% and USD/JPY was up 0.50%.
Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.27 (0.38%), and August gasoline is up 0.89%.