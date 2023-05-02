Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down 78 cents to $309.24/cwt.
- Select down 2.34 to $288.66/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live and 1,860 head sold dressed at $280.69. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 4,430 head sold live at $175.48-180.00 and 243 head sold dressed at $280.33.
USDA estimated FI cattle slaughter at 123k head for Monday. That was 1k below last week but was up 10k from the same week last year, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Prices were lower this morning as traders looked back when often there are seasonal highs in April.Traders are also considering as the latest Cattle on Feed Report indicated cattle on feed were down 4 percent with steer and heifer carcass weights down last week over 16 pounds and year to date slaughter is off 3.2%, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.