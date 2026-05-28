The American Dairy Coalition has released a new educational visual titled “Where the Value Goes: Make Allowances, Cost Surveys, and Milk Pricing” to help dairy farmers, policymakers and industry stakeholders understand how make allowances function within federal pricing formulas and why the design of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s future mandatory processing-cost survey matters to dairy farmers.
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