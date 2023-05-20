LEETON, Mo. — Parked on a high spot in a Henry County field, the view from R.T. Slack’s tractor sprawled out in all directions, showing rolling fields and farm country stretching to the horizon. Slack was preparing to resume planting soybeans after a very small shower of rain the night before. He says planting had been going relatively quickly due to the drier-than-usual spring.

“We’re a long way ahead of normal,” Slack says.

He and other farmers in the area were getting closer to the finish line, when planting can often stretch well into June, depending on the rainfall.

“The corn’s pretty well done,” Slack says. “Beans, we’re probably three-fourths done.”

Slack, who farms in Henry and Johnson counties, says he and his family started planting around the end of March or early April, and there have been very few weather interruptions.

“We’ve been running nonstop for six weeks,” Slack says.

Speaking May 10, he says some farmers have opted to pause planting until significant rainfall comes for the dry soils, but Slack says he has kept going.

“You can plant when it’s dry, but you can’t do it when it’s muddy,” he says.

Slack also jokes that it is less risky to go ahead and plant.

“If it’s in the ground, it’s insured,” he says. “If it’s not planted, it’s a bag of corn.”

He says it was a fairly typical start time for planting, although he did adjust by planting some soybeans earlier. He finished planting corn toward the end of the first week of May.

“The stuff that is up has a good stand,” he says.

Before climbing back up on the tractor to resume planting on the sunny May day, Slack says planting is going much faster than usual.