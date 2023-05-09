Little help goes long way
Oneida County Staff
Landowner Robert “Bob” Wojtusik says he developed a strong conservation ethic by managing his 80 acres of forestland and associated agricultural lands in the town of Three Lakes in Oneida County, Wisconsin. He was born and raised in Three Lakes. He returned to the area upon retirement after living in various farm communities across Wisconsin, with a passion for wildlife-habitat restoration.
Wojtusik, with the help of a neighbor, created several ponds to establish aquatic wildlife habitat. The U.S. Forest Service helped clear conifers from his property as part of a larger aspen-tree release for grouse on adjacent public lands. He released oak trees on his property to supply mast for wildlife.
Then he learned about the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service programs. He decided to apply for the agency’s Environmental Quality Incentives Program to further enhance wildlife forage and habitat on his land. Through cost-sharing assistance and help from family, he planted 6.5 acres of clover for conservation cover, established four wood-duck boxes, which have successfully promoted nesting, and planted 5 acres of native trees and shrub varieties known to be beneficial to wildlife.
With the support of multiple generations of family and the agency’s Conservation Stewardship Program, in 2018 he planted an additional 700 native trees for wildlife on 2.5 acres of his land. Wojtusik said he’s most proud of the 1.8 acres dedicated to pollinator and beneficial-insect planting established through Natural Resources Conservation Service cost-sharing. With extensive site preparation and seeding, and a combination of more than 20 different pollinator-friendly plant species, the plantings are thriving.
“The results of the pollinator planting are outstanding,” he said. “I have seen bees, monarchs, birds and deer enjoying this area. During peak flowering it looks comparable to successful pollinator plantings I’ve seen in other parts of the county.”
Tim Botting, a soil conservationist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service, said, “Bob was one of the first customers I interacted with when starting at (the Natural Resources Conservation Service). I have been impressed with his conservation ethic and love of wildlife. He’s also not afraid to ask for technical assistance to make sure everything is implemented properly.”
Wojtusik also grows a variety of crops exclusively for wildlife benefit including corn, sunflowers, pumpkins and potatoes. During the past few decades he said he’s noted a recurring theme of help from others – including the Natural Resources Conservation Service, the Forest Service, neighbors and family to help care for his land and promote wildlife.
His son, Michael Wojtusik, echoed that sentiment while assisting with the pollinator and beneficial-insect planting.
“We are giving back for all the enjoyment we have had on this land,” he said.
Bob Wojtusik plans to continue to promote wildlife on his land as new opportunities become available. He said he plans to partner with the Natural Resources Conservation Service for technical and financial assistance to further his conservation efforts.
Stream crossing improves forest
Price County Service Center Staff
Roy Gilge, a logger and a former forestry technician with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, passed down his penchant for life-long land management to his son, Mathew Gilge. The Gilge family owns more than 200 acres in Price County, Wisconsin, which provides plenty of management and recreational opportunities for father and son.
Damaged in a 2010 storm, a stand of timber on their property west of Price Creek became inaccessible without a temporary bridge used during the coldest parts of the winter. The site location had a history of a previously constructed crossing, but Roy Gilge said he needed a better way to access the stand for an upcoming scheduled harvest per his Managed Forest Law plan with the DNR.
Mathew Gilge completed an application and was awarded a contract through the U.S. Department of Agriculture-Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Environmental Quality Incentives Program. A partnership agreement was created between the Natural Resources Conservation Service and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. The design was completed with the help of Cody Overgard, a civil-engineering technician with the Wisconsin Natural Resources Conservation Service. With an approved stream-crossing design, and after many conversations with the DNR, the Gilges were approved for a permanent-stream-crossing permit.
Several conservation practices were implemented in the Gilge property project.
• stream crossing
• access road
• obstruction removal
• mulching
• critical-area planting
The access road and culverts used for the stream crossing were designed to support large equipment used during logging practices. Overgard designed the crossing to have a long flat portion in the middle of the crossing to allow for logging trucks to flatten out before climbing the hills on either side of the crossing.
“The approach to the crossing needed to have enough height to ensure proper ingress and egress for the 80,000-pound log trucks,” he said.
Obstacles to placing culverts in such a remote location proved to be a challenge. But Roy Gilge and a friend were able to successfully place them properly on the first attempt.
A plethora of erosion matting and a seed mix will allow for vegetation to grow and hold soil in place on crossing banks. Multiple diversions were put in place to divert surface water away from entering the stream directly.
“Everybody was very good to work with,” Gilge said. “Melissa Knipfel (Natural Resources Conservation Service resource conservationist), Cody Overgard and Mary King (Natural Resources Conservation Service engineer) – I can’t say enough good. It sure turned out well.”
Knipfel led the contract and planning portion; King and Klayton Kree – a soil conservation technician with Golden Sands Resource Conservation & Development – inspected the construction. The effort of the well-rounded team of made for the completion of a sound project.
Gilge and his family have plans to continue with forest management on the property, following their forest-management plan. During the winter of 2021-2022 they were able to continue logging and send trucks full of Ash-tree logs to the mill.
Visit www.wi.nrcs.usda.gov for more information.