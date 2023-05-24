A Ukraine-Russia grain-trade deal has been extended by 60 days rather than the requested 120 days. It was imperative that the agreement between the two grain giants continued – it was to have expired May 18 – to ensure people can still have access to food. The current export agreement, brokered by Turkey and the United Nations, allows Ukraine to export millions of tonnes of grain around the world via its own ports.
But some of the logistics of the deal are very fragile, leading to concerns that an agreement could not have been reached. The Russians have been accused of slowing down inspections of ships and their goods, leaving Ukraine forcing numerous delays and a buildup of vessels on the water.
Prior to the new deal, Cindy McCain, head of the World Food Programme, said the ships must be allowed to move to avoid a world food crisis.
“As you know, Ukraine used to be pretty much the breadbasket of Europe, and now that’s not happening,” she said. “And we need to get the grain out because it’s affecting other countries.
“I know that there are some farms that are still operating. But you have to remember, a large majority of the land where the crops were grown before are now mined with land mines. (And) the equipment that they use to work the farms are mined. This is a tragic situation. And if the conflict were to end today, we’d (still) be years being able to clear the land and clear the properties to make sure that it was safe to plant and safe to put livestock on.
“They must renew the deal. We can’t possibly be able to feed the region let alone the world unless they do.”
According to the terms, the deal is to be extended by 120 days at a time but Russia had threatened to quit the agreement May 18 due to problems with its own grain and fertilizer exports.
Grain-import ban lifted
Meanwhile a ban on imports of Ukrainian grain imposed by five European Union Member States has been lifted after the European Commission intervened. Ukraine grain was allowed to pass freely through Poland, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria and Slovakia to customers in other countries. But the ban was initiated after the grain landed on their local markets, creating competition and driving down prices.
The European Commission reached an agreement with the five EU states, in principle, to stabilize the markets. In exchange for the ban being lifted, the EU said it will engage in “exceptional safeguard measures” concerning the four Ukrainian commodities considered the most sensitive – wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seeds. Plus a support package of 100 million euros – US$109 million – was created for farmers in those neighboring countries that were affected.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
With 20 years experience behind him, award-winning agricultural journalist Chris McCullough is always on the hunt for his next story. He grew up on the family dairy farm in the heart of Northern Ireland and is based on the country’s east coast. He travels around the world to bring readers international news.