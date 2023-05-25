Dairy cows experience negative energy balances at times, which can affect their production and fertility. But a new look at the reasons behind that has just been undertaken.
By combining the results from multiple sets of research during the past 30 years, the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute in Northern Ireland – AFBI – has been able to help farmers understand complex biological systems, including the effects of negative energy balances.
From this approach AFBI has released the effects of negative energy balances on dairy cows. The research body says body-condition score is a better tool for monitoring energy balance than live weight, and that fat-to-protein ratio is strongly related to energy balance.
Energy balance explainedAFBI says cows normally enter a period of negative energy balance in early lactation. That’s due, in part, to the milk-yield potential of dairy cows having increased – while their ability to consume sufficient food to support that extra milk has not increased at the same rate.
During periods of negative energy balance the cow uses her body-fat reserves to sustain her milk production; that’s reflected in a loss of body condition. Excessive negative energy balance, such as cows becoming very thin, can lead to health problems and poor fertility.
Researchers take forensic lookScientists at AFBI, together with University College-Dublin and -Teagasc, combined and analyzed individual cow results from 27 experiments involving a total of 1,321 cows. The information has been used to examine factors influencing the energy balance of cows, and to examine the use of milk fat-to-protein ratio as an indicator of energy balance.
Milk yields normally peak at about five to seven weeks after calving, while intakes don’t normally peak until 10 to 13 weeks after calving. That difference in the timing of peak milk yields and peak intakes helps explain why cows enter negative energy balance. But increasing the quality and nutrient density of the diet can allow cows to have better nutrient intakes, and as such, reduce energy balance to some extent. As expected, both milk yields and intakes increase with increasing lactation numbers.
Live weights normally decrease during the first five weeks after calving, before beginning to increase again. But body-condition score normally continues to decrease until about 10 to 15 weeks after calving.
Cows normally remain in negative balance until about 10 to 15 weeks after calving. That highlights that body-condition score is a much better indicator of energy balance than live weight.
Conducting body-condition scoring can provide farmers with useful information to help manage the energy status of their herds. Peak negative energy balance is normally observed at weeks two to three post-calving, while older cows experience a more-negative energy balance than younger cows.
Consider milk-quality statsBody-condition scoring can be time- consuming; most farmers don’t do it regularly. Consequently there’s a research interest in identifying alternative indicators of a cow’s energy balance.
One indicator that might be used is the fat-to-protein ratio of milk. That ratio is determined by dividing the fat percentage of milk by its protein percentage. For example, if a cow produces milk with a fat content of 4.2 percent and a protein content of 3.3 percent, the milk will have a fat-to-protein ratio of 1.27.
Milk fat-to-protein ratio is already used by nutritionists as an early indicator of nutritional problems, with the ratio reflecting an “imbalance” in milk fat and protein levels. For example, when cows mobilize body fat in early lactation, some of the fat moves into the cow’s milk so her milk-fat percentage increases.
Similarly, when cows are deficient in energy, milk-protein levels tend to decrease. Cows with a high ratio may be at an increased risk of ketosis. Cows with a fat-to-protein ration of greater than 1.5 are assumed to be “metabolically at risk.”
AFBI has research that shows as energy balance becomes more negative, the fat-to-protein ratio of milk increases. Cows with a fat-to-protein ratio greater than 1.5 almost all have a negative energy balance. Therefore researchers suggest that cows with a fat-to-protein ratio greater than 1.5 are metabolically challenged.
But there is also much variation within the data. For example many cows with a fat-to-protein ratio between 1 and 1.5 were also in negative energy balance, while a fat-to-protein ratio within that range would not necessarily be considered to highlight cows that are at-risk.
Based on that analysis, milk fat-to-protein ratio alone cannot be used to accurately predict the energy balance of individual cows. Instead, as currently used by nutritionists, it has a role as an early indicator of an imbalance in nutrition – especially when considered within the context of other diet and herd factors.
Researchers concluded that body-condition score is a better tool for monitoring energy balance than live weight, and that fat-to-protein ratio is strongly related to energy balance. But the study has also demonstrated the limitations of using fat-to-protein ratio to predict the energy balance of individual cows.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
With 20 years experience behind him, award-winning agricultural journalist Chris McCullough is always on the hunt for his next story. He grew up on the family dairy farm in the heart of Northern Ireland and is based on the country’s east coast. He travels around the world to bring readers international news.