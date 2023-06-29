Central Wisconsin’s crop progress is reflective of conditions across the entire state – dry weather is the dominant theme. For the week ending June 11 there had been 6.5 suitable days for field work. That can only be true when dry conditions exist. The arid conditions made first-crop-hay harvest proceed with few glitches at the hands of Mother Nature. Alfalfa harvest is almost 90 percent complete in the center of the state.
There had been two-tenths of an inch of rain fallen the night prior to June 19. The fields were darkened with new moisture on my morning ride to the rolling hills of the Colby region of Marathon County, Wisconsin. A mix of emerald hues there was dictated by what was growing and what had been harvested.
Corn fields were averaging from ankle- to shin-high. Green stubble from freshly harvested alfalfa fields contrasted with the paler shade of green in chest-high winter-rye fields that were heading and waiting to ripen. Deep-green fields of cereal grains had emerged; a small percentage had headed while most were still in the boot stage. Corn and soybean planting were almost 100 percent complete.
The focus for many farmers at this stage of June is to bale the grassier hay stands to take them off the field in hopes for enough moisture to produce a second crop. Net-wrapped round bales dot the landscape between developing fields of row crops.
Mike Redetzke of Peaceful Creek Acres in Colby, Wisconsin, manages grass-clover-mix pastures for his direct-market beef and chicken products and his custom-dairy-heifer grazing enterprise. He also grows corn and soybeans as well as makes hay for winter feed. He stood at the edge of a paddock that had been grazed 30 days prior, pointing out the slow recovery due to lack of moisture. He said he was thankful for the rain that had fallen the night before we talked.
“That brings the total since mid-May to nine-tenths of an inch of precipitation,” he said. “That was in three rainfall events.”
Redetzke uses a variety of conservation measures in his cropping scheme at Peaceful Acres. He recently harvested a cover crop of winter rye for haylage followed by no-tilling corn and soybeans into the rye stubble. The beans had just germinated and the dark green corn was roughly 8 inches high. He works with Matthew Oehmichen of Short Lane Ag Supply in Colby as well as with the Eau Pleine Partnership for Integrated Conservation; he develops demonstration plots where different treatments are used to grow corn and soybeans.
“We’re really just doing this on our own independent from an official university project,” Redetzke said. “It’s a nitrogen-usage or -optimization study. We’re also looking at the effect of cover and companion cropping.”
The Redetzke farm schedules field days showing the results of the work they’ve done with Oehmichen and the partnership.
As of this reporting the weather forecast is stuck in the dry mode. Any rainfall in the 10-day outlook is in the form of thunderstorms, which are always a hit-or-miss affair. Of course Wisconsin farmers will take anything that comes their way but a slow soaker that lasts a few days is what is needed. It’s still early enough for the trend to change. Hopefully my next From the Fields report will be a rainy one. Until then …
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.