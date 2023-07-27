From the Fields: Greg Galbraith

Farmers in central Wisconsin had 4.9 days suitable for field work in the period July 10-16. In recent weeks dry weather allowed easy access almost every day of the week to hayfields and growing crops. But the recent shortened work week meant many areas were receiving badly needed rain.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agriculture Statistics Service reported corn was silking on 9 percent of central-Wisconsin farms. Additionally 64 percent of second-cutting alfalfa was complete; very few farmers reported cutting any third-crop alfalfa. Oats are heading, soybeans are blooming and winter-wheat harvest is beginning.
A lack of water has been a tiring theme all spring and summer. I was recently reminded by a farmer in east-central Wisconsin that fall 2022 was very dry there. He said he’s had 3 total inches since May 1; he had just received a three-quarter-inch boost in an evening thunderstorm.
In a conversation with Jason Cavadini, the grazing-outreach specialist with the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension, he mentioned another factor that isn’t helping crop production or grass growth. It’s anecdotal, he said, but he wonders how the hazy conditions from Canadian wildfires are impacting the growing season.
I ventured into the south-central portion of Wisconsin to have a conversation with Darren Yanke of Echo-Y Farms near Loganville, Wisconsin.
“We farm about 1,500 acres in central Sauk County,” he said. “We grow field corn, soybeans, winter wheat, alfalfa and oats across our crop acres.”
Echo-Y Farms has for the past 20 years made intensive use of cover crops on their crop acres. The animals that graze their pasture system are a herd of grass-fed beef that they direct-market off the farm, along with a group of Holstein dairy heifers they graze for a local dairy farm. Echo-Y Farms is a fourth-generation farm, with the third and fourth generations currently farming the land.
“With the dry weather this year we have noticed the early-planted crops had more moisture to get started, which led to a bigger root system to find the deeper moisture,” Yanke said. “We started planting mid-May to allow our cover crops to produce more nitrogen, which did take some of the moisture away from our row crops. The corn got started (but then) just sat idle once it got knee-high. After 60 days with no rain we just received a few very nice showers, adding up to over 3 inches of rain that have helped the pastures turn green; the corn is starting to really take off. But was the rain early enough to save the crops? We won’t know until harvest time.”
He keeps records of rain events so he can compare different management practices from year to year, comparing how the rain affects each practice.
“With less than 1 inch of rain from May 1 until July 12 we are very surprised the crops are still alive,” he said.
He uses the Climate FieldView app to monitor field precipitation and vegetative cover.
“It also tracks all of our planting and harvesting data,” he said. “With the dry weather we have changed our fertility program on our crop acres for the expected decrease in crop yields. Over the next months close watch will be given to the crops to see if a silage option is needed instead of the normal grain harvest.
“Our grazing management has changed over the months due to the drought. We have slowed the cattle-pasture rotation and are making the cattle utilize more forage instead of the ‘take half, leave half’ method. We’re still on our first pasture rotation (as of July 14). The years of intensive pasture management has helped us withstand these drought conditions better. We have de-stocked some cattle over the last month just to make it easier to manage the pastures. Many farms in our area have been supplementing hay already this year.”
Closer to my home, a drive around Marathon County, Wisconsin, shows examples of lush dense corn standing 5 to 6 feet in height. But within a few miles one can witness stressed fields of corn curling in mid-day to conserve precious moisture. Fields are dotted with big round bales and Sandhill cranes are still visible in soybean fields that would normally obscure them from the neck down. With cooler weather prevailing and more rain in the forecast one can only hope for the best as the growing season continues.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.