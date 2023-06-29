COLBY, Wis. – Mike and Gina Redetzke were each raised on 60-cow dairy farms near Colby, just miles from where they eventually found a farm of their own that they've named Peaceful Creek Acres. His parents are Doug and Darla Redetzke; she is the daughter of Leonard and Mary Haas. The younger couple are making their way in the grass-fed-meat direct-marketing world, along with custom-grazing dairy heifers for nearby farms.
One of their biggest customers they’ve raised heifers for was his brother who dairies nearby – Matt Redetzke. Because his brother recently added a heifer facility, Mike Redetzke’s numbers are fewer; he’s hoping to fill the void soon. Currently he’s custom-raising 35 head.
Matthew Oehmichen, co-owner of Short Lane Ag Supply of Colby, knows Mike and Gina Redetzke through his retail business as well as through his work in the agricultural-conservation movement.
“They’ve been a huge asset to conservation-based crop production,” Oehmichen said. “It’s hard to get farmers to try new methods like cover cropping, companion cropping and no-till planting when understandably there’s a lot riding on their management decisions – including financial risk.”
He credits the couple for being “outside the box” thinkers who are willing to share the results of their various cropping methods. The Redetzkes are a collaborative farm with the Eau Pleine Partnership for Integrated Conservation. They’ve worked with Oehmichen and the partnership group to demonstrate farming practices that promote clean waterways in central Wisconsin and beyond. They’re in an area surrounded by woodlots and cropland in Marathon County, Wisconsin.
The desire to raise their family on a farm was a primary reason why the Redetzkes decided to pursue farm ownership. When they were first married Gina Redetzke was majoring in agricultural-business and minoring in dairy science at University of Wisconsin-River Falls. During that time they commuted back and forth to the Colby area to crop-farm on rented ground in a farm partnership with his father and brother. The commuting aspect of their effort to grow crops eventually wore thin.
The couple noticed an auction listing offering the cattle and machinery of a Colby farm so they stopped in to see if the real estate was also for sale. Mike Redetzke said the owner was considering it – and he eventually contacted them despite offers from others in the area. Since 2016 it’s been their home and business.
After college Gina Redetzke became a farm appraiser and currently is in that role with AgCountry. She’s able to work from home, which coordinates well with the couple’s desire to home-school their five children. On the farm she focuses on the meat-marketing aspect of the farm. She does all the chicken-raising; she raised 400 meat chickens this past year but is reducing that this summer.
“This is the first year I’m raising the Red Ranger breed,” she said. “They’re supposed to be bred for pasture-based production.”
Egg sales are a big part of their income; they currently feed 50 layers with another 35 coming into production soon.
“There’s a huge demand for eggs and at times it’s hard to meet it,” she said.
She said she’s going to dabble in grass-fed pigs this year by raising just enough for the family.
“If it goes well I’d like to add pasture-raised pork to our inventory,” she said.
Almost all the family’s customers say they’ll never go back to store-bought meat, she said.
“It’s the same with our eggs,” she said. “People don’t want to go back once they’ve had a pasture-raised egg.”
Mike Redetzke raises the crops and the beef they sell. He takes care of the daily management needs of their Red Angus cattle, utilizing managed pasture to do so. He’s heard the same positive feedback on his grass-fed beef as for the eggs. He’s had customers choose Peaceful Creek Acres grass-fed beef after trying expensive specialty beef like Wagyu.
“People rave about our Red Angus beef cuts,” he said.
Redetzke said they came to the Red Angus breed by chance. His father bought a herd of Red Angus cattle after dairying, and a year later he bought the herd from him.
As far as using managed grazing to produce meat and custom-raise heifers, Mike Redetzke said he has a lot to learn. He said he enjoys the networking aspect of learning managed grazing and appreciates being able to run ideas past other folks in the industry – like Jason Cavadini, UW-Division of Extension grazing-outreach specialist, and Brooke Bembenek, grazing analyst with Marathon County Conservation, Planning and Zoning. The Redetzkes are currently working with Bembenek to develop a grazing plan that will allow them to take advantage of cost-sharing for implementing conservation practices on their farm.
Redetzke credits pasture walks for adding to his knowledge base about managed grazing. He said experiences exchanged between practitioners of grazing at pasture walks has had direct influence on his grazing management.
“I enjoy pasture walks and just recently hosted one,” he said. “I didn’t just talk about our farm but I asked questions to those who attended. I’m using bale-grazing in the winter now and I knew nothing about it before attending Jason Cavadini’s winter pasture walk where he showed it in action.”
He emphasized he didn’t grow up with any experience in the grazing world.
“I didn’t grow up with any of this,” he said. “It’s very new to me.”
Redetzke’s favorite spot on his farm is responsible for the Peaceful Creek Acres name the couple created. The creek is actually named Randall Creek; it runs along the western edge of the property. He said he knows their farming practices directly affect the quality of Randall Creek. That’s why they’ve chosen to farm with conservation as a priority.
In addition to his business relationship with the Redetzkes, Oehmichen also considers them friends.
“They’ve impacted others with their optimism and perseverance,” Oehmichen said. “And they’ve done it humbly and out of the spotlight.”
Visit www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100085568899006 and www.facebook.com/eaupleinepartnership and www.shortlaneag.com for more information.
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.