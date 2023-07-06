Grandpa’s youngest sister, Regina, grew up making strudel in Austria-Hungary. Regina’s strudel was the best anyone had tasted; it had endless layers of flaky baked dough with just enough tart-apple and quince filling. The filling would wake taste buds while the flaky baked goodness melted like fluffy snowflakes on the tongue.
One day as she pulled the dough thin enough to be nearly transparent, hanging off the kitchen table on all sides while supported on a tablecloth, we asked the secret to making such a luscious confection. We expected it was a special flour, a spice, some special leavening technique or decades of experience.
Regina simply said, “Lard!”
Cooking oils like lard, tallow, schmaltz and ghee fell from favor once store-bought oils like Crisco and margarine became available about a century ago. But some country folks continue to make and use homemade oils. On our farm we butchered hogs in the fall when the hot weather had passed. It was easier to cool the meat and there were usually fewer bugs. The last parts of butchering were making sausage, head cheese and finally rendering the lard. Not very much of a hog went to waste. With renewed interest in traditional country ways, more people are discovering the wonderful flavor, exceptional baking properties and health benefits of homemade cooking oil – especially lard.
To make lard, simply cut clean pork fat into small chunks about an inch cubed. Some find frozen fat easier to handle. Put the chunked fat into a large cooking pot on low heat. The object is to heat the fat but not scorch it on the bottom of the pot. Liquid fat will slowly form in the bottom of the pot. Once this happens, stir occasionally with a metal or wooden spoon. In a few hours the pot will contain mostly liquid lard with chunks of solids, called cracklings, in it. The liquid should be strained and then put into containers for storage. Cracklings strained from the liquid lard can be used in fresh in recipes or frozen for later use.
Some folks use large electric roasters or crock pots instead of cooking pots to render lard from pig fat. Hot lard can be put into glass canning jars, covered tightly and stored in a freezer. Hot lard can also be sealed in canning jars and stored in a cool dry place for long periods of time – for years according to some folks. Though some advocate adding water in the early stages of rendering lard, it’s not necessary. Moisture and impurities cause lard to spoil during storage.
It’s essential to use caution when handling hot lard. Like any hot cooking oil, hot lard produces burns when it comes in contact with skin. Because oil remains sticky in liquid form, the burns are often very serious.
The Preamble to the U.S. Constitution indicates that the founding fathers felt domestic tranquility was important to a happy life. Evidently some of them were married. It should be noted that sometimes preferences vary among couples. It may be that some will like the rich aroma of rendering lard or other oils. Others may find the richness too much to bear. For that reason many folks find that rendering is best practiced as an outdoor activity. That way those who wish to enjoy the aroma – neighborhood dogs, cats, raccoons and bears – will seek it out while significant others can easily avoid it.
For decades folks have been told that homemade cooking oils like lard are unhealthy. But lard is a natural whole food that folks used for thousands of years without major problems. Lard contains healthy cholesterol and large amounts of vitamin D. It’s heat-stable and neutrally flavored. It’s easy to make, easy to store and it comes from pig fat that’s easy to obtain in most locales.
For folks who are interested in improving their diet and their cooking, homemade oils like lard are a good way to begin.
Visit www.porkbusiness.com/news/industry/love-lard and www.ourcookbooks.com/recipe/1144842/crackling-biscuits.html and fdc.nal.usda.gov – search for “lard” and click on "legacy foods" – for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.