Air quality within and around swine farms and its impact on nearby individuals are commonly studied environmental-health issues. But there’s a lack of technology that can reliably and objectively measure the level of particles in the air so that advancements can be made to improve air quality.
To remedy the problem the Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research, in partnership with the National Pork Board, launched in 2022 the Improving Swine Production Air Quality Program. They solicited applications to fund research that develops objective particulate-matter-measurement technologies for large-scale assessments of particulate levels.
Jiqin Ni, a professor of agriculture and bioengineering at Purdue University; and Xufei Yang, an assistant professor of agricultural and biosystems engineering at South Dakota State University, recently were awarded grants totaling about $1 million from the Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research and the National Pork Board.
Reliable air-quality assessments, generated using objective methods and metrics, are critical for understanding the source of swine-production particulates and developing continuous-improvement efforts. Most existing air-quality-assessment methods are developed to measure particulate matter found in indoor environments that are different from that found in swine farms.
Particulate matter found in swine farms is different from ambient particulate matter in several ways, such as particulate-matter source, size, composition and concentration. Existing particulate matter-measurement methods are costly, complex, slow and can introduce bias. Lack of reliable measurements is preventing improved air quality.
Ni received more than $500,000 to develop a particulate-matter-monitoring station. It will be portable and will be calibrated against U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-designated particulate-matter-measurement methods.
Yang received about $500,000 to develop particulate-matter-measurement technology. The project relies on obtaining large amounts of high-quality particulate matter measurement, which are essential to developing and calibrating predictive models of particulate-matter emissions.
Predictive models and measurement protocols can be used to develop and evaluate particulate-matter-mitigation methods and technologies. Producers and regulating agencies could then use the resulting methodologies and technologies on a large scale to quantify particulate exposure and reduce associated health and safety risks. Visit foundationfar.org and pork.org for more information.