Lab-grown meat, which is cultured from animal cells, is often thought to be more environmentally friendly than beef because it’s predicted to need less land, water and greenhouse gases than raising cattle. But in a preprinted, not yet peer-reviewed study, researchers at the University of California-Davis have found that lab-grown meat’s environmental impact is likely to be “orders of magnitude” greater than retail beef based on current and near-term production methods.
Researchers conducted a life-cycle assessment of the energy needed and greenhouse gases emitted in all stages of production. Then they compared it to beef. One of the current challenges with lab-grown meat is the use of significantly refined or purified growth media, the ingredients needed to help animal cells multiply.
Currently that method is similar to the biotechnology used to produce pharmaceuticals. That begs the question for cultured-meat production – is it a pharmaceutical product or a food product?
“If companies are having to purify growth media to pharmaceutical levels, more resources are used, which then increases global warming potential,” said Derrick Risner, the study’s lead author and a doctoral graduate at the UC-Department of Food Science and Technology in Davis.
“If this product continues to be produced using the ‘pharma’ approach, it’s going to be worse for the environment and more expensive than conventional beef production,” he said.
The scientists defined the global-warming potential as the carbon-dioxide equivalents emitted for each kilogram of meat produced. The global-warming potential of lab-based meat using the purified media is four to 25 times greater than the average for retail beef, they found.
One of the industry’s goals is to eventually create lab-grown meat using primarily food-grade ingredients or cultures without the use of pharmaceutical-grade ingredients and processes.
In that scenario researchers found that cultured meat is more environmentally competitive, but with a wide range. Cultured meat’s global-warming potential could be between 80 percent less to 26 percent more than conventional beef production, they calculate. The results are more promising, but the leap from “pharma to food” still represents a technical challenge for scaling a system.
“Our findings suggest that cultured meat isn’t inherently better for the environment than conventional beef,” said, Edward Spang, a corresponding author on the study and an associate professor in the UC-Department of Food Science and Technology at Davis.
“It’s not a panacea,” he said. “It’s possible we could reduce its environmental impact in the future, but it will require significant technical advancement to simultaneously increase the performance and decrease the cost of the cell-culture media.”
Even the most efficient beef-production systems reviewed in the study outperformed cultured meat across all scenarios – both food and pharma. That suggests that investments to advance more climate-friendly beef production may yield greater reductions in emissions more quickly than investments in cultured meat.
Developing technology that would allow the leap from pharma to food is among the goals of the UC-Cultivated Meat Consortium, a cross-disciplinary group of scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs and educators researching cultivated meat. Other goals are to establish and evaluate cell lines that could be used to grow meat and find ways to create more structure in cultured meat.
Even if lab-based meat doesn’t result in a more climate-friendly burger, there’s still valuable science to be learned from the endeavor, Risner said.
“It may not lead to environmentally friendly commodity meat, but it could lead to less expensive pharmaceuticals, for example,” he said. “My concern would just be scaling this up too quickly and doing something harmful for the environment.”
Amy Quinton is a news and media-relations specialist at the University of California-Davis.