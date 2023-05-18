We hear about folks who are detached, bored and fearful. They believe government does things to them, not for them. But some of those folks have neighbors who are busy. Those neighbors are engaged in the community; boredom is a stranger to them. Some serve in elected public office. But many others serve in myriad essential offices all across Wisconsin that are filled by volunteers.
Like many things in life, opportunity for civic engagement through government service surrounds us. But we need to open our eyes to see it.
Wisconsin, like the rest of the states in the “Old Northwest,” was created under the provisions of the Land Ordinance of 1785. It provided for land surveys and specified that land be divided into “townships of 6 miles square.” Those townships are also our basic units of government. Town governments in Wisconsin are run by boards of town residents who are elected by their peers.
Town government oversees aspects of daily life that can make life better or worse. Road upkeep, snow removal, garbage pickup, local rules and regulations are the purview of town government. Some towns run parks, museums, boat landings and cemeteries. Many have a hall available for residents to use for events like wedding receptions. Towns employ residents to do the work of local government. Service in town government is a route for many to rural civic engagement.
Groups of towns are combined in Wisconsin into counties. Wisconsin has 72 counties that vary in size from Pepin, the smallest in land area, to Marathon, the largest. County governments, like towns, are governed by boards of residents elected by their peers. The counties have responsibility for county highways – as well as for a wide range of services like health, human services, law enforcement, parks, public forests, zoning, emergency management, fairs, land records and more.
Wisconsin also has special districts governed by boards or commissions. Some are elected and some are comprised of volunteers. Those include school districts, lake districts and sewage districts.
In addition to the boards that govern towns, counties and special districts, many local governments also have boards, commissions and committees of volunteers who work to develop plans and provide input – for land use and development, parks, public housing, public lands, libraries, emergency planning and a whole gamut of special projects. Many of those volunteer boards have vacancies waiting for those who wish for civic engagement.
Lists of volunteer boards and commissions are posted on town, county and special-district websites. Often applying is as easy as completing an online form. Openings are also often posted at town halls, remote-town bulletin boards and county courthouses.
Boards of volunteers also advise government at the state level. Appointed by the governor, those include well-known boards like the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Board and scores of lesser-known boards like the Higher Educational Bonds Board and the Radio Active Waste Review Board. Visit evers.wi.gov/Pages/BoardsCommissions.aspx for a list of state-level boards and to apply to serve on a state board.
In our society there are those who complain they have no say in government. But with all the openings for volunteers on boards and commissions who provide expertise and direction to local and state government, it may be that some who complain just are not willing to pitch in and help do the governing. In Wisconsin our democracy provides many opportunities to work together to make life better for our neighbors and ourselves; all we need to do is step up and volunteer.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.