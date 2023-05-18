Related to this story

Most Popular

Healthy soil means healthy people

Healthy soil means healthy people

Modern life is fast-paced. People are busy; time slips away like vapor. Ten-thousand distractions keep us from noticing the common things that…

Surprising eggs touch souls

Surprising eggs touch souls

CASSVILLE, Wis. – Back about the turn of the century a woman was tending bar near Cassville. She was in a saloon on a street designed to look …

Gene-edited pork approved

Gene-edited pork approved

A sausage at Washington State University has made history. The pork came from gene-edited pigs developed at the university, which recently rec…