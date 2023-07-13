Purdue University researchers recently were awarded three grants totaling more than $1.4 million to study health issues in cattle and swine. The projects are among $13 million in investments made by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture for its Animal Nutrition, Growth and Lactation Program.
Jon Schoonmaker, an associate professor of animal sciences at Purdue, and six colleagues will study dietary nontherapeutic antibiotics on intestinal microbial populations, the metabolites the microbes produce, and how the latter affect the intestinal health of cattle.
Jonathan Pasternak in the Purdue University-Department of Animal Sciences will study nonpathogenic factors that influence thyroid hormones in pigs. He will work with John Radcliffe who recently joined the University of Kentucky-College of Agriculture, Food and Environment as chair of the Department of Animal and Food Sciences.
Rafael Neves, an assistant professor in the Purdue University-Department of Veterinary Clinical Sciences, and three colleagues will work on identifying the relationship of skeletal muscle metabolism with ketosis, a metabolic disorder that affects dairy cows soon after giving birth.
Schoonmaker in recent years has researched antibiotic alternatives and their effect on beef production and efficiency. Despite the public’s increasing desire for alternatives to antibiotics, scientists know little about how they interact with bacteria and pathogens to alter intestinal function and integrity. The grant funding will enable him to better understand what makes current antibiotics so effective, Schoonmaker said.
“It’s important because the use of nontherapeutic antibiotics in livestock nutrition contributes to antibiotic resistance,” he said. “Livestock producers want to decrease this impact on human health but need effective replacements to continue efficient production.”
Schoonmaker’s team includes Theresa Casey, an associate professor of animal sciences; Timothy Johnson, an assistant professor of animal sciences; Rafael Neves; Christina Ferreira, a metabolomics analyst at the Purdue University-Bindley Bioscience Center; Jyothi Thimmapuram, bioinformatics core director; and Bethany Funnell, a clinical associate professor of veterinary medicine.
Schoonmaker will oversee the project and coordinate activities. Funnell and Neves will monitor antibiotics in the animals. Johnson will evaluate changes in the microbiome, the set of microbes found within the cattle. Ferreira will evaluate changes to the metabolites produced by the intestinal bacteria. Casey and Thimmapuram will determine the effect of nontherapeutic antibiotics on gene expression in host animals and link those changes to changes in the microbiome and metabolome, the array of metabolites contained in a biological sample.
Pasternak is focused on understanding the cause-and-effect relationship between hormone levels and growth and development. His previous work demonstrated pigs’ susceptibility to thyroid hormone suppression after infection with the porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome virus.
The physiological stress following that viral infection causes ‘nonthyroidal illness syndrome,’ which also has been observed in humans experiencing severe cases of COVID-19, he said.
In follow-up studies Pasternak will examine whether other nonpathogenic physiological stressors, such as weaning or transport, similarly affect pigs’ thyroid hormone system.
“This is important because thyroid hormones are the master regulator of metabolic function,” he said. “Our previous work identified a significant correlation between the degree of thyroid suppression and key production parameters, including growth rate. Of course, correlation and causation are not the same thing so a significant portion of the project is directed at understanding this fundamental relationship.”
Pasternak will use a thyroid-hormone-suppression model developed with support from the Purdue University-Agricultural Science and Extension for Economic Development program.
Understanding the factors that negatively impact thyroid activity in pigs is expected to help the researchers develop management practices or treatments to limit the impact of such disruptions on the production system.
Most of the project will be conducted by Pasternak’s laboratory group. Radcliffe will assist with weaning and shipping stress models, along with experiments to better understand the impact of thyroid suppression on digestive function and gut health.
Neves focuses much of his research on the origin of metabolic disorders that arise in dairy cows during the period three weeks before and after giving birth. Cows in early lactation undergo a state of negative nutrient balance. Lipokines – lipid-controlling hormones – are key in facilitating metabolic adaptations. The abnormal breakdown of fats can induce systemic inflammation and overwhelm the capacity of the cow’s liver to process fatty acids, leading to ketosis.
“Ketosis is a major metabolic disorder of dairy cows and causes $110 million to $330 million in annual losses to the dairy industry,” Neves said.
But little research has examined the role of skeletal muscle in whole-body energy balance in dairy cows that have recently given birth, he said.
Neves’s team is comprised of Shihuan Kang, a professor of animal sciences and chairman of stem cell biology at the Purdue University-Center for Cancer Research; Amber Jannasch, an assistant director of the Purdue University-Metabolite Profiling Facility; Ferreira of the Bindley Bioscience Center; and Thimmapuran of the Purdue University Bioinformatics Core.
Kuang assisted Neves’ laboratory in isolating bovine-embryonic cells that develop into muscle to prove the new study’s feasibility. Now they will perform real-time metabolic analysis with special equipment in Kuang’s laboratory. Jannasch and Ferreira will help identify diverse types of lipids on a large scale. Thimmapuran will facilitate the project’s transcriptome work – cataloging all of the ribonucleic acid – RNA – molecules in a cell.
Contact rcneves@purdue.edu or jpastern@purdue.edu or jschoonm@purdue.edu for more information.
Steve Koppes is an independent science writer working with Purdue University.