Email agriview@madison.com with information regarding available scholarships. Please include “Scholarship” in the subject line.
The Angus Foundation offers scholarships to students involved with the Angus breed. Various requirements apply. Deadline is May 1. Visit www.angus.org for more information.
The Wisconsin Custom Operators offer scholarships to students who have direct family ties to a current Wisconsin Customer Operators member or who are members themselves. Deadline is May 1. Visit wiscustomoperators.org/about/scholarships.php for more information.
GROWMARK offers 55 scholarships, each worth $2,000, to students pursuing agriculture and business-related degrees or certificates at colleges, universities, and technical schools. Deadline is May 12. Visit growmark.com for more information.
The National Dairy Promotion and Research Board offers 12 scholarships to undergraduate students in their sophomore through senior years for the 2023-2024 academic school year and majoring in communications or public relations, journalism, marketing, business, economics, nutrition, food science and agriculture education. Deadline is May 12. Visit www.usdairy.com/about-us/dmi/scholarship for more information.
CentralStar Cooperative offers scholarships to students presently enrolled in a four-year college or a one- or two-year technical college or short-course program in an agricultural-related field. Applicants can also be a high-school senior admitted into one of the aforementioned programs. Deadline is June 1. Visit www.mycentralstar.com/scholarship for more information.
