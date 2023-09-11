Related to this story

Most Popular

Technology creates happy cows

Technology creates happy cows

DEER PARK, Wis. – One of Minglewood Inc.’s core values is being innovative and applying new ideas. That’s evidenced by a variety of new techno…

Learn about sprouted-grain fodder

Learn about sprouted-grain fodder

A free webinar focused on dairy-fodder-production systems will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 19 featuring Brad Heins, a professor of organ…

Ag pros sharpen grazing skills

Ag pros sharpen grazing skills

The roster for Grassland 2.0 Academy’s “Foundations of Grazing Planning” was filled in only three days. A summer-2024 waitlist is growing as d…