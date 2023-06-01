It takes a team effort at the Mississippi State University-Bearden Dairy Research Center to annually produce 369,000 gallons of milk from 200 cows. A new team member showing potential for herding large numbers of cows is a ground robot equipped to navigate pasture and direct herd movement.
Investigating the possible use of unmanned-ground vehicles for safer, more efficient livestock management are scientists at the Mississippi State-Agricultural and Forestry Experiment Station, the Center for Advanced Vehicular Systems and the Raspet Flight Research Laboratory.
Trials using a Clearpath Robotics Warthog unmanned-ground vehicle fitted with cameras and sensors have been conducted by Marcus McGee, an assistant clinical professor in the Mississippi State-Department of Animal and Dairy Sciences; and Christopher Hudson, a research engineer in the Center for Advanced Vehicular Systems.
Manually operating the vehicle to move cattle, the researchers demonstrated its effectiveness. They plan to apply for a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant in the fall to study how groups of unmanned-ground vehicles move cattle. They also plan to study building requirements for an autonomous cattle-driving system. They’re currently studying how herding principles might apply to robots, with a goal of creating a set of rules for autonomous-herding vehicles.
The animals around the Warthog during the trials showed signs of acceptance and willingness to be moved by an unmanned vehicle.
“They were calm around the Warthog and behaved the same way they would around a person on horseback or driving a four-wheeler,” McGee said. “Calves don’t have the strong herd instinct that mature animals do, but we saw that in the presence of the robot, the calves moved along like a herd – not scurrying in fear but loping along together.”
In addition to herding, such a vehicle could monitor the health of individual animals more frequently and with more precision than humans can, thus expediting medical treatment.
“An autonomous system equipped with cameras and thermal sensors could potentially detect illness or injury,” McGee said. “That data could help us identify which animal needs to be separated from the herd and when we should notify the farmer or veterinarian.”
Hudson said, “Herding cattle can be a physically demanding and dangerous job, and it’s getting more difficult each year to find people to do it. We see this as an area where robots can make a positive impact as a workforce multiplier by doing the repetitive manual jobs. As the technology is expanded, the potential to create higher-paying technical jobs will evolve.”
McGee said, “In the next decade or so, we may see livestock producers working alongside engineers and computer scientists. Jobs in the industry’s future will likely be very different from the ones we have today with increased adoption of precision livestock management.”
Contact mm283@msstate.edu or chudson@cavs.msstate.edu for more information.
Meg Henderson is a part-time writer for Mississippi State University.