Colorado State University is conducting a research survey to describe current industry practices regarding the transportation of pre-weaned dairy replacements, dairy-cross beef or dairy bull calves. We want to hear from producers, owners, operators or managers on dairies, calf ranches, heifer-raising facilities and veal operations as well as truck drivers. Participants in the research must be at least 18 years of age.
The survey closes June 15.
The main goals of the study are to better understand current industry practices for transporting calves on milk – and if those practices differ between replacement heifers, dairy-cross beef and dairy bull calves. We want to understand producer challenges and needs in the area to identify research and outreach efforts.
We anticipate the survey should take 15 to 20 minutes to complete. The responses are anonymous and will not be used for any purpose other than for our research. Results will only be reported at the aggregate level. There are minimal risks to the research survey; a person taking the survey may choose to stop at any time. All responses will be summarized and reported at the aggregate level.
The survey closes June 15. The password is Holstein23 – visit bit.ly/holstein23 to take the survey.
Email catie.cramer@colostate.edu for more information.