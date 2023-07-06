Many parts of the country continue to face drought so farmers and their nutritionists must make decisions to optimize performance under less-than-ideal circumstances. High-forage diets are optimal, with ideal feed efficiency. But circumstances out of a farmer’s control such as reduced forage supplies or access to only drought-stricken forages may force implementation of a diet with less forage.
Less than 50 percent total diet forage might be considered a low-forage diet, but the proper consideration is based on the forage neutral detergent fiber. A diet with forage neutral detergent fiber of less than 16 percent to 17 percent lacks the forage fiber cows require, especially older cows. Drought-stressed silages and forages seem to have a little better digestibility, but that isn’t necessarily a good thing if forage neutral detergent fiber is diminished.
Herd managers should monitor and take action to ensure that a low-forage diet doesn’t spiral into bigger animal health and economic challenges.
Monitor total starch and sugar content. The total carbohydrate load in the rumen isn’t usually of concern, but low-forage rations offer less forage fiber or less effective fiber. A cow can handle less starch and sugar in the rumen because she’s less able to buffer it.
We feed a lot of 30 percent to 32 percent starch diets. If feeding enough forage fiber isn’t possible, a cap of 26 percent starch should be the maximum. Then find the sweet spot from there.
Herd managers and their nutritionists also should consider the source of the diet’s starch. Dry-ground corn isn’t as fermentable in the rumen. But high moisture corn, flaked corn and other processed corn are very rumen-degradable. Avoid those even more in a low-forage diet because they’re so fermentable.
Source as much effective fiber as possible and avoiding over-chopping. Dry hays, grass hays and even cottonseed work well in scenarios where effective fiber and chewing capacity are needed. Over-chopping should be avoided in diets with only a small amount of really digestible forages. Maintaining particle length is important to keep animals chewing their cud.
Provide more ruminal buffers. Sodium bicarbonate or other salts can help stabilize rumen pH, which is critical in low-forage scenarios. That effort adds cost, but performance could otherwise decline. Cows need to be fed to optimize their performance. If that means adding a bit more cost to obtain an extra pound of milk, it’s almost always worth it on a marginal cost.
Monitor milk fat and score manure. Managing expectations of milk-fat volume from cows on a low-forage diet can help ease the transition. Milk fat is where energy-corrected milk loss comes from. Some milk fat can be lost due to sub-acute acidosis or maybe some fat has been removed from the diet so there’s less fat in the tank.
But dairy managers can still maximize milk fat to the best of their abilities, considering the situation at hand. Scoring manure and ensuring that fecal consistency and fecal starches aren’t imbalanced when feeding more concentrates can help steady the animal response.
Consider testing feeds more often. Implementation of a low-forage diet reduces the margin for error. If feeding byproducts – such as dry distillers grain – that’s sourced from a commodity agent, one might obtain 3 percent fat one time and 10 percent the next. And one can be hit hard in a milk-fat test.
A low-forage diet lacks the forage fiber needed to buffer such variation. So test byproducts or feeds with potential to be high in unsaturated fat so the rumen isn’t overloaded.
Ration consistency and particle size. Feeders should ensure the feed mix is consistent from end to end and that cows have access to feed all day.
If there’s a mixing error at one end of the bunk where all the corn and minerals were dumped and the other end has all of the drought-stricken forage, one will have a variety of problems in any given pen. If feed is away from the bunk and cows don’t have access overnight, one runs the risk of slug feed in the morning. That can cause even more challenges.
Use a shaker box to monitor consistency and particle length.
Farm meetings can be especially important to avoid errors when herd nutrition is at stake and circumstances aren’t ideal. Managers, feeders and their nutritionists should consider discussing several questions to keep herd nutrition in check.
- What are some regional alternative-forage options available for purchase?
- What byproducts are available and are they competitively priced?
- Is there room to store such new ingredients?
- How have feeders been doing? Is the mix consistent in the bunk? Has feed been available to cows throughout the day?
- What are the pen stocking rates?
- Is feeding management really tight?
- Is mixing order correct?
- Is mixing time optimized and has it been double-checked?
Working through those questions and monitoring and managing the aforementioned control points may not make it rain. But one’s efforts can optimize herd performance on a low-forage diet, helping animals (and farm staff) remain stable even in a transitional, droughty year.
The preceding article was shared by Rock River Laboratory of Watertown, Wisconsin. It specializes in advanced diagnostic systems, progressive techniques and research-supported analyses.
Visit canr.msu.edu/dairymetabolismgroup and canr.msu.edu/dairy for more information.
Kirby Krogstad is a doctoral student in the Michigan State University-Department of Animal Science where he works in the Bradford Laboratory.