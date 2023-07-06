Farmers in several states in 2022 contacted researchers at Pennsylvania State University about a suspected genetic condition characterized by a calf’s inability to stand or remain standing if assisted. The condition has been referred to as calf recumbency. But Holstein Association USA currently describes the condition as Early Onset Muscle Weakness Syndrome.
The disorder usually begins within the first two months of life. Calves exhibit muscle weakness, become unthrifty and succumb to secondary health problems or are euthanized. No known treatments are currently available.
There’s confusion about the condition due to inconsistency in describing its severity, reports of eventual recovery and the underreporting of deaths. More genotyped heifers with pedigree data and livability records are needed to develop a clearer picture.
Despite the difficulties there’s evidence to suggest the condition is due to a single recessive mutation in the CACNA1S gene. Researchers believe they’ve narrowed the putative source of the mutation and its location. It occurs within a haplotype common among a large portion of the Holstein breed. That makes it difficult to differentiate a mutated haplotype from the normal haplotype.
More information will be made available as new data are reviewed and analyzed. In the meantime extra attention should be placed upon one’s mating program, avoiding close inbreeding, and avoiding the use of a bull on a cow with a similar pedigree. The negative effect of the condition is believed to occur only when the mutated gene is inherited from both parents.
Holstein Association USA hasn’t declared the disorder an officially recognized undesirable genetic condition and is referring to it as a “genetic condition under investigation.” Available test results currently won’t be displayed on official Holstein pedigrees. A determination on that step will be made later in the summer as more research is conducted.
People are also reading…
Two genotyping labs, Genetic Visions and Feanix Bio, are offering a commercially available direct gene test for the CACNA1S mutation. Breeders may contact the laboratories directly or the Holstein Association USA Genetic Services department for more details.
Testing of artificial-insemination bulls and elite heifers has started. Direct gene test results have been published by some artificial-insemination organizations.
Holstein Association USA is endeavoring to aggregate direct test results so they may be shared with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to aid in improving the accuracy of a haplotype test.
At this writing haplotype-test results are showing an unacceptably high rate of false positives. Once accuracy of the test has been improved through the inclusion of direct test results, Holstein Association USA will request that the haplotype for the condition be made available through normal distribution channels.
To assist breeders in determining if bulls they’ve used or may be interested in using have been tested, the association will publish a list of bulls with National Association of Animal Breeders codes that have direct gene test results on file. The list will be updated periodically as new results are received.
Any Holstein breeder or organization that has direct test results for the mutation, for males or females, are urged to share them with Holstein Association USA so that data may be aggregated and shared to the USDA to improve the haplotype test and conduct internal research to better understand the genetic condition.
Direct test results can be emailed to LabResults@holstein.com. They should include at a minimum the animal’s registration number, a clearly labelled direct test result, and an indication of which laboratory performed the test. Visit holsteinusa.com or call 800-952-5200 or geneticvisions.com or feanixbio.com for more information.