Cows that naturally emit less methane than cows on average recently were identified by researchers at the University of Pennsylvania-School of Veterinary Medicine and Pennsylvania State University. Cows that emit less methane tend to be smaller and have different microbial communities, the researchers found.
“We found that differences in methane emissions were accompanied by differences in microbial populations as well as their fermentation pathways,” said Dipti Pitta, an associate professor in the University of Pennsylvania-School of Veterinary Medicine. “Although we focused on dairy cows, the outcomes of this project can easily be applied to any other ruminant livestock such as beef cattle and sheep.”
“Low-methane emitters are more efficient cows,” she said. “Methane formation is an energy-inefficient process, so reducing methane production gives that energy back to the cow to use for metabolic activities including improved growth rate and milk production.”
The most commonly used method for limiting methane emissions is to feed cattle inhibitors that prevent rumen microbes from producing methane. But little is known about how they affect microbes.
Prior studies have shown that synthetic methane inhibitors can reduce methane emissions by 30 percent. Seaweed-derived methane inhibitors can reduce emissions by 60 percent, but may interfere with the animals’ digestion.
An alternative approach would be to breed animals that naturally emit less methane. Cows naturally vary in how much methane they emit. Prior studies have suggested that the variation is partially heritable.
“We wanted to investigate whether any host genetic components or other host parameters like the microbiome are associated with cows that produce less methane,” Pitta said. “Knowing these characteristics could enable us to selectively breed low-methane emitting cattle.”
To do this Pitta’s team first identified five cows that emitted reduced levels of methane and five cows that emitted greater levels of methane. The cows were in a herd of 130 lactating Holstein cows housed at Pennsylvania State University. The researchers then characterized the differences between “low” and “high” emitters in terms of their genetics, milk production, rumen fermentation and rumen microbiomes.
On average cows that emitted less methane produced about 22 percent less methane than cows emitting more methane. That corresponded to 278 pounds of methane per year per cow instead of 354 pounds per year. Overall there was no difference between the cows in terms of food intake, amount of milk produced or milk composition. But cows that emitted less methane did digest less of the food they consumed.
There were major differences in the rumen microbes and fermentation patterns of both groups of cows because methane is produced via microbial fermentation. Cows that emitted fewer emissions had fewer types of microbes in their rumens. Their microbes also were less likely to be methane producers or “methanogens.”
“The differences in methane emissions were accompanied by differences in microbial populations as well as their fermentation pathways,” Pitta said. “The fermentation used in high-methane emitters leads to higher hydrogen production, so there’s more acetate which supports elevated methane formation.”
When the researchers compared the gene expression of ruminal microbes in the cow groups – basically a measure of how often the microbes are using these genes – they found that cows producing fewer emissions had reduced levels of methyl-CoM reductase, an enzyme that’s involved in methane formation.
Cows producing fewer emissions also tended to have smaller statures than their counterparts. The connection between body size and methane emissions may not be immediately obvious. It’s related to stomach size and turnover of food within the rumen, Pitta said.
“There is a bit of crosstalk between the host and the microbiome in terms of whether the host is driving the microbiome, or the microbiome is driving the host,” she said.
Smaller cows have smaller rumens, which means they can eat less food at a given time. That means there’s a faster passage rate of food through the gut. The faster pace is less hospitable to the kinds of microbes that make methane.
Pitta is currently investigating whether it’s possible to selectively breed dairy cows to have efficient microbiomes. To further reduce methane emissions these results could be combined with other management strategies such as feeding synthetic or algal methane inhibitors to low-methane-emitting cows, she said.
The study was published in the Journal of Dairy Science. Visit journalofdairyscience.org– search “Pitta + methane emissons” – for more information.
Liana Wait is a science news officer at the University of Pennsylvania.