The California dairy industry is on a mission to develop new ways to recycle manure. In the process the industry looks to improve water quality and soil health. Several projects are underway and public and private investments will soon support adoption of more advanced manure-management practices.
Many dairy farms have more manure than can be used to grow crops. That surplus creates both a challenge and an opportunity the dairy sector is working to address.
The California Department of Food and Agriculture convened a Manure Recycling and Innovative Products (MRIP) Task Force, comprised of farmers, people from academia, and public partners. The task force has developed recommendations for strategies to capture and enhance manure’s value. The strategies include building healthy soils and sequestering carbon, offsetting industrial-fertilizer use, protecting water and air quality, and reducing agriculture’s carbon footprint, said Karen Ross, secretary of the California Department of Food and Agriculture.
The task force developed a report which addresses how conventional strategies and emerging technologies can provide solutions. California dairy farms currently apply liquid manure or solid manure to forage fields. One goal is to develop pathways for the nutrients to be transformed into products such as soil amendments that can be used to nourish other California crops.
One strategy involves vermifiltration in which farms use worm beds to filter liquid-manure effluent. Worms absorb the water and bacteria in their guts convert nitrogen to nitrogen gas. About 78 percent of the atmosphere is comprised of nitrogen gas.
Worm castings and decomposed wood chips from the worm beds offer potential value as fertilizer and soil amendments. The California Department of Food and Agriculture’s Alternative Manure Management Program has provided funding for a dairy vermifiltration project that’s underway.
The use of an algae raceway system is another method being explored. It has been piloted on a California dairy where it works in conjunction with a digester to reduce methane, remove nitrogen and purify remaining water. Algae raceways show promise for improving water quality.
Nitrogen-capture systems represent another innovative type of manure management. Evaporative systems can provide environmental benefits and create pathogen-free solid and liquid fractions, which can be marketed as fertilizers. The system has been implemented on a few dairies in other states. An evaporative liquid-manure-processing project is coming to a California dairy soon.
With all of the new technologies, research is needed to ensure economic viability. That involves the cost to implement and maintain projects, and the marketing of post-treatment products, such as carbon credits, vermiculture compost, or raw materials for products such as bioplastics. Through additional studies, environmental outcomes can be independently confirmed and economic models can be validated.
The California Dairy Research Foundation and the California Department of Food and Agriculture – along with Dairy Cares and other industry partners – have been awarded as much as $85 million. The funding has been awarded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture through the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities program.
The funding will leverage additional matching state funds and private-capital investments, for a total of more than $300 million in new investments. Incentive funds provided through the Dairy PLUS+ Program will help bring more full-scale projects to California to reduce methane and improve groundwater protection. The practices will be measured and monitored by university researchers to quantify emission reductions and water-quality outcomes. Visit dairycares.com for more information.
Dairy Cares is a nonprofit with a mission to ensure the long-term sustainability of California’s dairy-farm families.