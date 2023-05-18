On average, Americans eat more than 50 pounds of beef each year according to U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates. But what do beef cattle eat? In the eastern United States, beef cattle often eat tall fescue, which is a “cool-season” grass. As the name suggests cool-season grass grows best in temperate conditions -- temperatures between 65 and 75 degrees Fahrenheit and abundant rainfall. But it’s not always cool and wet in the eastern United States, and come the summer months, cool-season grasses tend to not do well.
On the other hand, there are also “warm-season” grasses, like big bluestem or bermudagrass. Those grasses grow well in warmer drier conditions during summer in the eastern United States. Cattle farmers can benefit from having strong summer forage production from warm-season grasses. Such warm-season grasses can help them remain in business.
There is a new study that assessed the strengths and weaknesses of five warm-season forage grasses. The study was published in Agronomy Journal, a publication of the American Society of Agronomy.
Researchers measured the nutritional value of different warm-season grasses. Three of the warm-season grasses evaluated in the study – eastern gamagrass, switchgrass and a mix of big bluestem and indiangrass – were native grasses. Researchers chose those native grasses because less research has been conducted on them. The native options may be less familiar to many beef producers in the eastern and southeastern United States but ended up being the most economically efficient.
And the study showed that the native forage options had an unexpected benefit. Tall fescue often harbors a kind of fungus. That fungus lives in cooperation with the grass but can produce chemicals that are toxic to cattle. Warm-season grasses do not harbor that fungus. All five warm-season grasses would reduce the risks associated with tall fescue toxicity. But the three native options would allow producers to move cattle off tall fescue as many as 29 days sooner in spring than bermudagrass.
The team also monitored the weight gain of heifers eating the variety of grasses. All the forages differed in important ways. Which warm-season grass to use as forage depends on the end goals of different cattle producers. For cattle producers aiming for cattle to gain weight quickly – important for grass finishing – a combination of big bluestem and indiangrass would be the best forage option. On the other hand for producers looking for sustained weight gain during the summer months, switchgrass was a better option. The researchers want to help cattle producers make informed choices on which forage options fit their operations best.
Using heifers for the study allowed the researchers to rigorously assess different warm-season grasses. Young animals – like heifers – are sensitive to forage nutrition because they are growing quickly at that stage of their lives. For heifers, achieving target growth rates is important to ensure they become a productive part of the herd as soon as possible. To meet those target growth rates, forage nutrition is critical. The animals make a great "measuring stick" for warm weather grasses as summer forage.
The study also included an annual warm-season grass – crabgrass. Crabgrass is a highly preferred forage. Including it allowed researchers to compare benefits of both perennial forages and an annual.
One of the next steps is researching how some of the warm-season grasses work in the context of annual grazing cycles. Specifically researchers are evaluating complementing a tall fescue cool-season forage base with some of the warm-season native grasses.
Visit nativegrasses.tennessee.edu for more information.
The research was supported in part by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service Conservation Innovation Grant A13-1071-002, and USDA Hatch projects TEN00463 and TEN00547.
Patrick Keyser is a professor in the University of Tennessee-School of Natural Resources. He is also the director of the Center for Native Grasslands Management in the University of Tennessee-Institute of Agriculture. Visit nativegrasses.tennessee.edu for more information.