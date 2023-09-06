People are also reading…
A free webinar focused on dairy-fodder-production systems will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 19 featuring Brad Heins, a professor of organic-dairy management at the University of Minnesota-West Central Research Center. The feasibility, effectiveness and challenges of implementing sprouted grain systems on dairy farms will be discussed.
The webinar is part of the I-29 Moo University 2023 Dairy Webinar Series. Registration is required at least one hour before the webinar. Visit go.iastate.edu/GSOWT0 or in Iowa call 712-737-4230, in Minnesota call 320-203-6093, and in South Dakota call 605-688-4116 for more information.