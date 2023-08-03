As temperatures continue to increase, dairy herds are experiencing weather conducive to heat stress-induced losses.
Once temperatures surpass 68 degrees Fahrenheit lactating dairy cows exceed their thermoneutral zone and expend additional energy to regulate body temperature. Breathing rate and panting increase to help lose heat, which can elevate the cow’s energy-maintenance requirements by as much as 25 percent. That happens at a time when dry matter and energy intakes are declining.
When cows become overheated their feed intakes will decline. Research studies have reported reductions in dry-matter intake at ambient temperatures greater than 77 degrees Fahrenheit, with feed intakes at 104 degrees Fahrenheit typically reduced by 20 percent to 40 percent compared to cows within their thermoneutral environment.
As a consequence heat-stressed cows are generally in a state of negative energy balance. The combination of reduced dry-matter intake and increased maintenance requirements will quickly put a cow in an energy deficit.
The most immediate effect producers will notice is a decline in milk production, with a potential yield reduction of as much as 25 percent to 35 percent. Longer term heat stress has been shown to have significant negative impacts on fertility. Conception rates can plummet to 10 percent for cows in warmer climates and milk yield can decline by 35 percent, according to various studies.
People are also reading…
Research also shows heat stress reduces immune-system response and increases glucose demand to support the animal’s immunity.
Fat supplementation provides energy density and reduced ruminant heat production. Mitigating heat stress requires a combination of adequate shade, ample water and other management steps to improve airflow and reduce temperatures to help cool cattle. A key action in mitigating heat stress is to “cool” rations with rumen-protected fat supplementation.
Dietary fat undergoes minimal fermentation in the rumen and is used with greater efficiency than other nutrient sources. A dietary fat supplement’s metabolizable energy enables high-energy density diets to be formulated to provide additional megajoules even when total dry-matter intake is reduced.
Because they’re not fermented, rumen-protected fat supplements are considered “cool” ingredients, generating little heat during digestion and metabolism. As a result the efficiency of conversion of energy from fat to milk is about 80 percent compared to 60 percent to 65 percent for dairy diets in general, the remainder generating heat in the animal.
Rumen-protected fat supplements are more suitable to feed than cereals by not adding to the rumen’s acid load. That helps provide energy without increasing the risk of acidosis during heat-stress conditions. High-C16 supplements may be used to help combat the decline in milk fat that may occur during heat stress.
Aside from increasing energy density and decreasing internal heat production with the use of rumen-protected fat supplements, producers can ensure other feed ingredients within the ration are working to support the cow during stress. Good quality, highly-digestible forage should be offered to the greatest-yielding cows, which will be under the most stress. Digestible fiber sources such as sugar beet pulp will help maintain milk-fat production. Poor-quality forage should be avoided because it requires more work by the animal to chew and digest – generating greater internal heat production.
Visit www.volacwilmarusa.com for more information.
Richard Kirkland is a global technical manager for Volac Wilmar Feed Ingredients.