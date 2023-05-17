PRAIRIE FARM, Wis. – The F3 tornado that tore through the Picknell-family dairy farm in 2017 damaged or destroyed every building. But it didn’t destroy the spirit of Cory and Janelle Picknell and their family – or of the friends and community who collected debris and trucked it away within 48 hours after the storm.
As further evidence of their resilience the Picknells hosted the 2019 Barron County Breakfast on the Farm. They’ll do it again in a few weeks.
“We know people like coming to a farm,” Janelle Picknell said. “And we’re excited about seeing them and promoting the dairy industry. We hope they’ll take home with them a greater appreciation for dairy-farming families, for the amount of work that goes into providing food. It’s a seven-day-a-week job to care for animals.”
Kim Barta, chairman of the Barron County Dairy Promoters, said the annual breakfast is the longest-running breakfast of its kind in the state of Wisconsin. It generally attracts more than 3,000 visitors annually.
The event also serves as a thank-you to the hundreds of people who helped the family after the tornado. Picknell recalls seeing the damage when she returned home from work the afternoon of May 16, 2017. She learned her husband and three sons had been in the barn when the tornado hit. They had run to the southwest corner of the barn and were safe.
The herd didn’t suffer direct casualties but six cows would later die. They had minor injuries, but likely died of stress as a result of the storm and being transferred to other farms, she said. That May afternoon was frightening but that evening hundreds of people arrived to help. Picknell’s father and her cousin loaded the milk cows and took them to their farms. A neighbor took their calves to his farm for safekeeping; the fences were gone.
Friends and family brought skid steers to collect debris around the farm. Someone arranged for trash pickup and trucks came in and out for the next two days, she said.
“Part of the roof on our house was gone, but a local company came and patched it,” she said. “School kids came and picked up debris in the fields, and the administrator of the Prairie Farm School District ordered pizzas to feed everyone.”
Compeer Financial, the American Red Cross, the family’s insurance company, Kwik Trip and other local businesses all helped the family, she said.
The farm buildings have since been repaired and have double-rafter roofs. Old sheds, whose poles weren’t set deep enough into the ground before the tornado, have been replaced with more bracing and poles sunk deeper into the ground.
Picknell’s advice to other farmers is to carefully review their insurance coverage. Her farm’s three silos weren’t covered by insurance; the family received only enough money to do the cleanup, she said.
“And you need to have replacement coverage (in addition to basic property coverage) because stuff depreciates over time,” she said.
With help from their community the Picknells weathered the storm. They currently have 90 cows; with young stock they manage 180 head of dairy cattle. They devote 150 acres to hay production and 130 acres to corn. Cory Picknell and his youngest son, Kaden Picknell, 23, operate the farm.
Janelle Picknell for more than 30 years has worked on the nursing staff at the Mayo Cline Health System Northland in Cameron, Wisconsin. She said she and her husband are most proud of developing the farm they have now from what they bought it in 1993. The previous owner was unable to repay a Federal Housing Administration loan so the farm sat empty for quite a while.
“We’re also proud to have raised three boys who are all college graduates,” she said. “Being raised on a farm, they developed a work ethic.”
The family plans to celebrate and reminisce with the community during the Barron County Dairy Breakfast, which will be held from 6 to 11 a.m. June 3 at their farm at 790 6½ Ave., Prairie Farm, Wisconsin.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.