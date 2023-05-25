The esophageal feeder is an essential piece of calf-raising equipment; it’s an excellent and inexpensive device to ensure adequate volumes of colostrum are being delivered within the recommended time frame.
The following is a step-by-step breakdown for using an esophageal feeder.
- Restrain the calf in a standing position.
- Measure the distance from the tip of the calf’s nose to just behind the elbow. Measuring the distance will help to ensure the tube does not enter the lungs by way of the trachea.
- Keep the calf in a standing position; a calf that is tubed while lying down increases the risk of aspiration.
- Insert the probe into the mouth. To open a calf’s mouth, apply pressure to the corner of the mouth, or take hold of the bridge of the nose and apply pressure to the upper palate or gums. Be gentle when inserting the tube because damage can occur. The bulb of a correctly inserted tube can be felt in the esophagus; the windpipe is easily felt at the front of the neck, and the tube can be felt behind it. If two tubes are present, you are ready to allow fluid to flow.
- Always hold the fluid-filled bag above the calf; ensure the calf’s nose does not go above its ears. If the head is held too high, the calf may regurgitate. If any coughing occurs, clamp the bag to stop the fluid and check the placement of the tube.
- Administer no less than two liters in the first feeding of colostrum. Unlike suckling, the esophageal tube deposits colostrum into the rumen where it must move from there into the abomasum. Underfeeding will hinder this process.
- Feed liquids at body temperature. Colostrum should be about 104 degrees Fahrenheit when fed.
- Slowly remove after application; do this by ensuring the tube is clamped or kinked so no backflow occurs.
- Clean and sanitize the equipment before storage.
Esophageal feeders can also be used to offer oral electrolytes to calves that are dehydrated. Having two is always a good idea; that will ensure the feeder used to administer colostrum is separate from that used to administer electrolytes to sick calves. It will prevent the transmission of disease between young and sick animals.
A herd veterinarian is a great resource to answer questions or provide hands-on instruction.
Visit calfcare.ca for more information.