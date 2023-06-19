STRATFORD, Wis. – When Matt Redetzke left his job as a welder to become a dairy farmer, a few people were surprised.
But Redetzke said, “That’s what I’m going to do – no joke.”
The retort stuck. When he and his wife, Brittany Redetzke and his brother, Sam Redetzke, formed a limited-liability company in 2019, they named it “Redetzkes’ No Joke Dairy.”
Matt Redetzke said being his own boss and being home were reasons he switched to dairy farming. And Sam Redetzke said he wanted to join his brother because he enjoyed working with animals.
It wasn’t a difficult transition for either brother because they were raised on a family dairy farm; they represent the fifth generation of the family to farm. Their grandfather, LeRoy Redetzke, just recently retired from dairy-farming.
But the brothers' father, Doug Redetzke, sold his Holstein herd in 2011. When they told him they wanted to farm, he suggested they try something other than Holsteins.
“He didn’t like Holstein breeding (at the time),” Sam Redetzke said. “He said the hardiness had been bred out of them.”
So the brothers began a crossbreeding program with a focus on Jerseys.
“Jerseys have good fertility, and produce milk with high butterfat and protein,” Redetzke said.
They sell their milk to Mullins Cheese based in Mosinee, Wisconsin. The company makes several types of classic- and specialty-cheese products.
In addition to Jerseys the Redetzke herd is comprised of Brown Swiss, Lineback, Guernsey and a few Holsteins. Sam Redetzke is the herdsman, primarily focused on dairy operations. His brother focuses on cropping operations and feeding the cattle. Brittany Redetzke works with the calves and manages the farm’s bookwork and accounting.
With help from Doug Redetzke and one non-family member they manage about 400 head of cattle, 200 of which are milking cows. They also farm 665 acres, raising corn for silage as well as Italian ryegrass.
“The Italian rye fits into our program as far as manure management,” Matt Redetzke said. “It also fits into our rotation with soybeans.”
Anne Proctor, a dairy nutritionist for Form-a-Feed, has worked with the Redetzke family for about 18 months.
“Matt does the feeding so he and I talk about forage quality, inventory and how much the cows are eating,” she said. “We talk about long-term strategies for feed management and options to help cows perform at their best. While I’m in the barn, I’ll look at the cows and manure to evaluate how the cows are responding to the diet.”
Sam Redetzke updates her regarding daily milk production, the latest test information, reproductive performance and any concerns he has about how the herd is performing.
“I’ll share my observations from walking cows and get his input on any changes we’ve made nutritionally since my last visit,” she said.
Dr. Katie Osborne, a veterinarian with Marshfield Veterinary Service, visits the Redetzke farm every other week to do herd-health checks as well as pregnancy checks using ultrasound. Ultrasound can help determine a calf’s sex when a cow is two months pregnant, she said.
Redetzkes’ No Joke Dairy is one of only a few farms in Osborne’s practice that has a Jersey-based herd. The family has a different mating program with the use of crossbreeding, she said.
“They’ve made a business around that,” she said. “They’re young farmers and are open to ideas and suggestions. They’re progressive and want to do the best they can.”
Osborne said she enjoys working with Matt and Brittany Redetzke’s young kids who are interested in what she does. Osborne has taught their 11-year-old daughter about how to palpate a cow, for example.
“I enjoy teaching the next generation,” she said.
Sam Redetzke sometimes brings his 3-year-old son to the farm.
“I like to spend extra time with him,” he said. “And one of the things I’m most proud of is seeing my son and Matt’s kids – the next generation – on the farm.”
Proctor said, “It’s exciting to see the enthusiasm that younger farmers like Matt and Sam bring to the dairy business. I’ve visited on days where there are four generations together on the farm, and it’s obvious that Matt and Sam value the wisdom of their father and grandfather (but) are open to new ideas as they look to the future.”
That’s no joke.
The Marathon County June Dairy Breakfast will be held from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 24 at the dairy, 216601 Wescott Ave., Stratford, Wisconsin. Call 715-581-7778 for more information.
Visit facebook.com and search for “No Joke Dairy” for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.