Related to this story

Most Popular

Family dairy adopts automation

Family dairy adopts automation

CASCADE, Wis. – Jeremy Schmidt and his father, Neal Schmidt, say they knew their cows had more milk-production potential. They thought robotic…

Gene-edited calf studied

Gene-edited calf studied

The first gene-edited calf with resistance to bovine viral diarrhea virus was the subject of a recent study by scientists at the U.S. Departme…