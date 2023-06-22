The Ontario Animal Health Network regularly monitors data from laboratory submissions to look for bovine-disease trends. Data from samples submitted for post-mortem analysis and other diagnostic tests help provide insights about the most common disease challenges that producers and veterinarians face.
The most common disease in calves is diarrhea. Several different pathogens can cause diarrhea in calves. Diagnostic testing is important to show which diarrhea-causing agents are involved. Cryptosporidium parvum, commonly referred to as Crypto, is an ongoing concern for calf raisers.
Forty-three percent of 469 calf fecal samples tested in 2022 were positive for Cryptosporidium parvum at the Ontario Animal Health Laboratory. Many diarrhea cases are mixed infections. Other pathogens also may be present. Diarrhea with multiple agents is more complex to control so working with a veterinarian is important.
Laboratory data only represent cases where a veterinarian chose to submit samples for diagnostics, which may represent more severe or difficult-to-treat cases. That indicates the pathogen may be a challenging disease agent. But other research studies tell a similar story. When a sample of 500 calves from 51 dairy farms were tested in 2005, 40.6 percent of calves were found to be infected with Cryptosprodium parvum.
Cryptosporidium parvum is an internal parasite found in calves in their first month of life. Calves become infected when they ingest oocysts shed in the feces of other infected calves. The parasite is then released from the oocyst and invades cells in the intestine where it undergoes more life stages before producing millions more oocysts that are shed back into the environment.
The infective dose has been shown to be only 25 oocysts. The greater the dose a calf receives, the more ill it becomes. The low dose for infection and extremely high shedding pattern creates a heavily contaminated environment that puts all calves at risk and can cause a major breakdown on the farm.
Infected calves suffer from diarrhea and severe dehydration. They quickly become weak and in severe cases, they can die. Recovered calves may suffer from delayed growth.
Fluid and electrolyte replacement is critical to prevent dehydration in calves affected by cryptosporidiosis. Nutritional support also is important. An anti-inflammatory such as meloxicam can be beneficial for calves with diarrhea. Antibiotics are ineffective at treating Cryptosporidium parvum. They should be used only following a veterinarian’s protocol for neonatal diarrhea.
Humans also are susceptible to infection from the parasite. Anyone handling an animal with cryptosporidiosis should practice good hygiene to avoid becoming ill themselves or affecting other members of their family. Children and people with other health conditions may be more susceptible and develop more serious disease.
People are also reading…
Handling ill animals last, proper handwashing and not taking barn clothes outside of the barn can help protect calf caregivers.
Cryptosporidium parvum can persist in the environment for a long time, particularly during warm temperatures and humidity. There are some ways to prevent and control diarrhea in calves.
• house unaffected calves away from affected calves
• minimize group size
• remove manure and replace bedding frequently
• clean and disinfect housing between calves and let rest. Chlorine dioxide has been shown to have efficacy at reducing overall environmental load
• feed calves at least 20 percent of body weight on milk or milk replacer feeding programs
Having a cryptosporidiosis diagnosis can guide how to manage calves. A veterinarian may recommend an anti-protozoal solution called Halofuginone lactate for calves at risk as part of an overall strategy to reduce shedding and new infections.
Supporting a robust immune system of calves with delivery of colostrum at birth and a good level of nutrition also will help. When calves in a research experiment were challenged with Cryptosporidium parvum, a high plane of nutrition supported maintenance of hydration, faster resolution of diarrhea, and growth.
The preceding article is published with permission from Veal Farmers of Ontario. Visit calfcare.ca for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Miltenburg is the lead veterinarian for animal health and welfare at the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. She wrote the article on behalf of the Ontario Animal Health Network, which is shared by Veal Farmers of Ontario. Visit www.oahn.ca for more information.