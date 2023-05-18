A replica Victorian sewer lamp recently was erected near Parliament Square in London to draw attention to the untapped potential of biogas derived from dairy manure. Arla, a leading dairy cooperative in the United Kingdom, is urging the government to consider biogas in its strategy to deliver energy security.
Tapping into biogas was once a staple of Victorian Britain after Joseph Edmund Webb, an engineer from Birmingham, England, patented a sewer-gas destructor lamp fueled by emissions from London’s sewers.
Arla is calling for a national anaerobic-digestion strategy incorporating larger community-based facilities generating biogases. The biogas can be fed into the gas grid or used in transport. Small-scale digesters also could create energy for use on farms, according to Arla. Visit www.arlafoods.co.uk for more information.