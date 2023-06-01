What’s the big deal if a data point is off here and there? Or a couple of cows are in the wrong pen? Or a milk weight or two is missed?
It’s a really big deal because everything circles back to accurate data. If the wrong cow is identified at the wrong time, the producer could inadvertently sort a cow for breeding that’s on the “do not breed” list or perform a mastitis intervention on a cow needing treatment for something else.
Herd-management systems gather information from the animal and provide producers an active solution based on that intelligence. But if input data are inaccurate, the action item will be too. There are three main things that can help increase animal-identification accuracy and data precision.
1. Know system capabilities and component placement. Data accuracy depends on consistent, accurate and timely information for each correctly identified animal from select points throughout the dairy farm. Having the right tools in place to accurately gather information is crucial to ensure the best input data from which to make decisions.
For example a transponder tag with a large read range combined with properly placed antennae offers accurate animal identification. Larger transponder tags housed on neck collars help increase tag-read range and additional data points such as rumination and animal activity.
It’s also important to know the capabilities of system components designed to read International Organization for Standardization protocol radio-frequency-identification tags. The International Organization for Standardization is globally recognized for animal identification. There are two types of those tags – FDX tags, or full duplex; and HDX tags, or half duplex.
Some equipment can read both tag types. Some can read only one or the other. It’s important to know if one’s system components are compatible to ensure accurate data transmission. Regardless of the tag used it’s essential to ensure proper tag and reader placement.
If tags are randomly applied and not consistently placed in the right position, then the read-range is significantly impacted and data accuracy may be compromised. It’s worth spending extra time and training with one’s team to confirm proper tag placement.
2. Monitor electrical interference. Electrical interference can play a major role in interrupting data collection. Before investing in a herd-management system, one’s dealer should conduct a site survey to detect equipment and technology that can interfere with data collection. That includes variable speed fans and manure pumps, variable speed drives on well pumps, and fluorescent lighting. If installed improperly the equipment can affect the identification system and the reading of tags.
A rule of thumb is to install the variable speed drive as close as possible to the motor it’s controlling. That’s not easy to do on a dairy farm, but it limits the cable length through which a variable frequency is transmitted and reduces the chance it will interfere with data-collection systems.
Be mindful of interference and watch for changes, such as the addition of new equipment or flickering fluorescent lighting that may influence identification performance. If there’s a change in data through time, check to see if a device is impeding accurate information flow.
3. Watch, analyze and adjust. The beauty of data is that it can be used to investigate deeper and see what’s happening on the dairy down to the minute. When reviewing animal performance, it’s vital to assess information accuracy and ensure identification numbers are read correctly at all checkpoints on the farm – from the milking parlor to the sort gate.
Start by developing protocols to regularly assess the identification system’s accuracy. For example pick a shift to stand in the parlor, either weekly or monthly, to monitor whether the cow’s identification number matches the stall identification. If not explore factors possibly skewing the data. Is the radio frequency identification tag in the ear? Is the system transponder tag on the neck? Is it twisted? Is the tag working? Is the reader malfunctioning?
Many herd-management programs offer diagnostic tools to record the number of identified cows or unidentified cows. If the number of cows identified changes significantly, check to see what occurred on that date.
Where data comes from and how often it’s calibrated defines whether it’s relevant. Dairy producers invest in technology to provide actionable information. If the producer takes actions with animals that don't need it, what's the point? It comes down to efficient actions. Accurate data are the key piece of the equation.
Ron Dehli is a technical business-development manager for Nedap Livestock Management.