Sustainable-ag school 'grounded'

WASHINGTON ISLAND, Wis. – On Washington Island lies Gathering Ground and its Ground School, which involves a 40-acre diversified farm. The sch…

Environmental stewardship = win-win

DARLINGTON, Wis. – More than three decades is how long Mark Riechers of Riechers Beef has been no-tilling. And Joe Riechers, who began farming…

Number of farms to halve

The number of farms globally will shrink in half as the average existing farm size doubles by the end of the century, according to a new study…

Manage drought-stressed silage

As of mid-July crops grown for livestock feed have been experiencing moderate to severe drought stress in several geographical areas. Crops ca…

Space weather skews GPS

If you think the odds are long of being negatively affected by an event that happens every 11 years, just think about one that happens every 1…