Editor's note: The first part of this article was published in the June 22 issue of Agri-View.
May was historically dry in Wisconsin, becoming the fourth-driest on record since 1895, with only 1.59 inches of precipitation averaged statewide.
People are also reading…
Following a wet March and April, the exceptionally dry May led to the spring – March to May – precipitation total in Wisconsin falling close to the 30-year normal – 1991-2020. But there was a split between somewhat wetter than average in the north and drier to substantially drier than average in the south. Statewide this spring registered 90 percent of normal precipitation, placing it as the 68th wettest in the 129-year record and therefore fairly typical. But the real story was the remarkable variability during the past season, which featured heavy rains and snowfalls quickly followed by near-record precipitation deficits.
The statewide average temperature in May 2023 of 56.9 degrees Fahrenheit was 1.5 degrees warmer than normal. The month ranked 38th among all Mays in the 129-year record, so it was not especially unusual in terms of temperature. But very-dry air favors strong daytime heating and nighttime cooling, and the extremely-arid air masses during May bear that out. The average monthly daytime high temperature was a more-impressive 2.6 Fahrenheit degrees warmer than normal, whereas the average nighttime low temperature anomaly of 0.3 Fahrenheit degrees was barely warmer than normal – and many parts of the state were actually cooler than average. Northwest Wisconsin was the most anomalously warm and dry region, although the vast majority of the state experienced warmer-than-normal daytime highs during May.
For the entire spring – March to May – the average temperature in Wisconsin exactly matched the 1991-2020 normal of 43 degrees. Furthermore few regions were outside 1 Fahrenheit degree of normal for daily average temperature or daily minimum temperature, although much of the southern third of the state experienced average daily maximum temperatures that ranged from 1 to 2 degrees warmer than normal.
Visit aos.wisc.edu for more information.
Steve Vavrus is the assistant director and senior scientist for the University of Wisconsin-Center for Climatic Research. He is also the interim Wisconsin State Climatologist.