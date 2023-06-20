May was historically dry in Wisconsin, becoming the fourth-driest on record since 1895, with only 1.59 inches of precipitation averaged statewide. The last May that was this dry occurred back in 1988 and before that in May 1934 during our Dust Bowl era!
Notably, the entire state experienced exceptionally dry conditions. The far northwest was the most extreme at only 35 percent of normal May precipitation. The far south had the most widespread band of dryness. All three climate divisions across southern Wisconsin receiving less than half normal precipitation. After six-consecutive months of abnormally wet conditions in Wisconsin, the flip to a historically dry May represents “weather whiplash,” at least for precipitation.
The recent shift caused the emergence of officially “abnormally dry” conditions by the end of May across two-thirds of Wisconsin, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor; it uses a scale of five categories to classify drought. The designation of “Abnormally Dry (D0)” is the precursor of full-blown drought conditions. Only 1 percent of Wisconsin was in that category when the weekly Drought Monitor map was issued May 23, but that number swelled to 66 percent a week later.
The rapid transition toward drought was caused not only by meager rainfall but also the exceptionally dry air masses that prevailed during May. The culprit was a persistent dome of high pressure – or relatively warm air – in the upper atmosphere over central Canada. The outflow from that brought frequent winds from the northeast – sometimes transporting wildfire smoke – and blocked the usual influx of moist air masses from the Gulf of Mexico. Consequently the moisture content of the air was extremely little, with the average monthly relative humidity more than 5 percent less than normal across the entire state and greater than 10 percent less than normal across approximately the southeastern third.
Steve Vavrus is the assistant director and senior scientist for the University of Wisconsin-Center for Climatic Research. He is also the interim Wisconsin State Climatologist.