The Sauk Prairie FFA Alumni Association will present a full day of tractor and truck pulling May 27 at the Sauk Prairie FFA Alumni and Supporters Park, 998 15th St., Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin. Two full pulls will be presented – one at noon and one at 7 p.m.
The first pull at noon will feature nine classes of farm tractors from 5,500- to 15,000-pound tractors as well as a class of stock-diesel farm trucks. The night event starting will feature a P.I. Motorsports show with High-Performance Tractor and Truck pulling. This pull will have Hot Farm, Pro Farm and Super Farm tractor classes along with Super Stock and Diesel 2.6 Truck classes. These classes are under rules by pipullers.com for the event. Visit www.saukprairieffa.com/ffa-alumni/ for more information.