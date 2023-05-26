Planting is just around the corner. Every decision made, including seed purchase and the ground conditions it’s put in, can affect the yield-monitor number at harvest. When seeds start in cold, wet soils, that can lead to early-season plant stress that can impact the rest of the season. Not all plant stresses can be eliminated but several management practices can help mitigate them.
Keep five considerations in mind while finalizing spring planting and management plans.
1. Reevaluate seed placement and management plans – High-yielding seed genetics and trait packages tend to require more intensive management to maximize their yield potential. Help mitigate risk by balancing reliable, consistent performers and excellent-yielding genetics when making seed choices. Then work with a trusted adviser to review the seed’s response-to scores, which measure how a selected hybrid or variety will respond to variables like planting population, nitrogen use and fungicide applications. For example some hybrids respond more favorably to more-dense planting populations, while others don’t respond as strongly to population. Consider variable-rate planting so as to not overpopulate or under-populate. Ensure the planter is set to drop seed at the proper depth to create optimal seed-to-soil contact and achieve even emergence.
2. Wait for optimal soil temperatures – It’s easy to feel anxious during the first warm days of spring. One may be tempted to plant early when the soil is close but not quite ready. However planting in poor soil conditions is more likely to create problems for the rest of the season.
Iowa State University reports that corn may take three weeks to emerge when soil temperatures average 50 to 55 degrees Fahrenheit at the time of planting, compared to 10- to 12-day emergence when soils average 60 degrees Fahrenheit. Plants that emerge quickly are less susceptible to early-season root and fungal diseases as well as insect damage, and are more likely to have even stands across rows.
3. Consider applying a seed treatment – Due to earlier planting dates, we continue to see an increase in disease pressure from Pythium, Rhizoctonia, Fusarium and Phytophthora, which can be detrimental to the plant’s health and yield potential. A quality seed treatment can help mitigate these early-season stresses.
4. Give plants a jumpstart to the season – Starter fertilizers applied at planting can help stimulate root development and increase nutrient availability to small plants. Zinc and phosphorus, which tend to be more limited when soils are wet and cool, are in many starter fertilizers and are vital to early plant growth. In addition to starter fertilizer, adding chelated zinc and a plant-growth regulator can help give hybrids what they need to encourage the germination process. That becomes especially important when planting in cool, wet soils.
5. Don’t forget to scout fields – Once plants have emerged, be sure to scout fields early and often. Taking population counts can help determine if there were germination issues that may require extra attention. Observe plant-spacing and growth-stage differences between plants to evaluate whether a replant may be necessary.
The first steps taken this spring will affect crop growth and development throughout the season. Visit www.winfieldunited.com/early-season-seed-stress-outlook for an updated local stress map. Visit www.winfieldunited.com for more information.
Shawn Barnett is the agronomy director for Winfield United.