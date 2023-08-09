Three Michigan State University-AgBioResearch scientists will soon begin collaborations aimed at addressing issues in sustainable agriculture and food systems in the Great Lakes region. They’ve been awarded grants to lay the foundation for continued research for advancing food-system health.
Christine Sprunger, an assistant professor of soil health in the MSU-Department of Plant, Soil and Microbial Sciences, will examine how plantings of prairie-grass strips affect pollinator populations and soil biodiversity in agricultural fields. The project was awarded funding by the Douglas and Maria Bayer New Initiatives Fund for Sustainable Agriculture,
Two other MSU-AgBioResearch scientists have projects funded by the Sustainable Michigan Fund. It’s an MSU-College of Agriculture and Natural Resources-supported grant program aimed at addressing emerging sustainability and environmental issues.
Cheryl Murphy, a professor in the MSU-Department of Fisheries and Wildlife and director of the MSU-Center for PFAS Research, was awarded a grant for a project called “Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances in farmlands: engaging our youth for future solutions.”
Julianna Wilson, an assistant professor and Extension Specialist of tree fruit entomology in the MSU-Department of Entomology, was awarded a grant for a project called “Building collaborative answers to climate resilience and adaptation in perennial fruit.”
Sprunger will examine the ability of prairie strips to negate some of agriculture’s adverse effects on pollinators and soil diversity. She and her colleagues will examine short- and long-term impacts of prairie strips on partner farms in Michigan and Iowa.
Insect-pollinator diversity has been on a steady decline for decades, which has consequences for local and global food production. Soil food webs also are shifting, becoming less complex. That’s resulting in large losses of ecosystem benefits such as nutrient retention, water quality and soil carbon sequestration.
“Incorporating prairie strips within row-crop agriculture is an innovative strategy that could reverse biodiversity trends while simultaneously providing farmers additional income via bailing prairie vegetation for hay and payments through the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program,” Sprunger said.
Sprunger’s team will partner with farmers in Michigan and Iowa with a wide range of prairie strip experience – some in the initial phases of implementation. Others have managed them for multiple years. The research will explore the influence of prairie strips on soil health and farm yield.
Murphy said she aims to raise awareness in farming communities about the pervasiveness of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance contamination in some, and perhaps even many agricultural systems across the United States.
Murphy and her colleagues will leverage MSU-Extension and Michigan 4-H programming already engaging Michigan youth on environmental stewardship and agriculture and natural resources literacy to incorporate per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances education and mitigation techniques.
Wilson and a multi-disciplinary team of collaborators seek to enhance the climate resilience and adaptation of Michigan’s perennial-fruit crops through needs assessment, research proposals and outreach programming.
Perennial fruit crops have unique attributes that make them more likely to be affected by changes in their environment. They also have greater potential to store carbon as part of climate-change mitigation efforts. Persistence of such crops mean that biomass, and the associated carbon, is sequestered annually, filling a climate-resilience need that annual crops can’t, Wilson said. Visit extension.msu.edu for more information.
Justin Whitmore is a communications manager for Michigan State University-AgBioResearch.