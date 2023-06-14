Lake Superior had little ice cover during the 2022-2023 winter. That contributed to an early start to the 2023 shipping season at the seaport shared by Wisconsin and Minnesota – Port Duluth-Superior. The first oceangoing ship of the season, Federal Dart, arrived March 28 with a load of Turkish cement. The ship crossed the Atlantic in 25 days.
Waterborne commerce for the port in March totaled 554,230 short tons from 11 ships, compared to 154,700 from three vessels the previous March. By the end of April shipping at the port surpassed the previous year at the same time by almost a million short tons with about 3.510 million tons shipped. Of that more than 3 million tons were iron ore, with the majority of the remainder comprised of coal and coke. By April’s end 86 ships had called at Port Duluth-Superior compared with 62 at the same time the previous year.
The Port of Green Bay on Lake Michigan reported 186,066 short tons of cargo moving through the port by the end of April, with 17 ships calling on the port. That was an 84 percent increase over the previous season’s tonnage at the same point in the season. Almost half the cargo was salt, with cement, petroleum and coal comprising the bulk of the remaining shipping.
The port and two operators received grants of $2.4 million earlier this year through Wisconsin’s Harbor Assistance Program. The Port of Green Bay received $1 million to stabilize the shoreline at a port-development-project site at the mouth of the Fox River, with bulkhead fill and dock-wall construction.
La Farge Holcim, a terminal operator at the Port of Green Bay, received $1.2 million to dredge the bed of the Fox River and construct a new docking facility, which will receive imports of cement for regional construction projects. U.S. Venture Inc. received $200,000 to dredge the bed of the Fox River to allow for the continued import of petroleum products.
Cruises promise to play a large role in the 2023 season at Port Milwaukee. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson welcomed May 4 the Viking Octantis, the first cruise ship of the season.
“Milwaukee is a great destination, filled with attractions and hospitality,” he said. “People from around the globe are taking notice of our city. This is a wonderful example of how local and regional partnerships are creating new excitement and activity in Milwaukee. I’m looking forward to more international cruise passengers traveling to America’s Fresh Coast this year, and beyond.”
There are 31 port calls are expected this year with as many as 12,000 cruise passengers visiting Milwaukee.
Cargo shipped through Port Milwaukee during the 2022 season amounted to about 2.273 million tons, a slight decrease from the previous year. The cargo total may increase for 2023; a new agricultural maritime-export facility is due to commence operations on the port’s Jones Island this season. Initial commodity exports at the facility will begin with dried distilled grains with solubles. Future service at the facility will include the export of soybeans, corn and grain. The new facility has a storage capacity of 45,000 metric tons and an annual shipping capacity of as much as 300,000 metric tons.
After a 2022 season that was disrupted by low waters due to drought along parts of the Mississippi River, shipping began early on Wisconsin’s Mississippi River coast in 2023. Barges entered Lake Pepin to start the season March 11. Due to high water some Upper Mississippi River locks and dams were closed to barge traffic in April, with high water lingering into May. Barge traffic was moving again by mid-May. On average the shipping cost for corn and soybeans shipped on the river can run $1 per bushel less than other transportation methods. In addition to the economic savings, navigation reduces the stress to roads and bridges. A 15-barge tow can move as much cargo as 1,050 semi-trucks or 200 railcars.
Though there is much talk of economic recession and uncertainty in the air, shipping is moving along Wisconsin’s coasts this season. And though it’s impossible to foretell seasonal totals this early, some ports are on track to surpass the 2022 season.
