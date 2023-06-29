An international team of researchers recently unlocked a large-scale genomic analysis of foxtail millet. The study furthers the understanding of the crop’s evolution as well as the genetic basis for important agricultural trait, according to researchers at the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences and New York University.
“Foxtail millet is considered to be the foundation of early Chinese civilization,” said Michael Purugganan, a professor of biology at New York University and the study’s co-senior author. “Because it can grow across a wide range of environments – including arid lands – it has the potential to be important for food security under climate change.”
Foxtail millet has been grown by humans for about 11,000 years. It held a dominant position in Chinese agriculture before the introduction of agricultural practices using inputs such as irrigation and chemical fertilizers.
Millet has an efficient form of photosynthesis – C4 photosynthesis – that helps it adapt to different environments. It’s resilient to drought and can thrive in nutrient-poor soils.
“C4 plants constitute only about three percent of flowering plant species, but they surprisingly contribute to approximately 25 percent to 30 percent of global biomass production,” said Xianmin Diao, a professor in the Institute of Crop Sciences at the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences and the study’s co-senior author.
“The complexity of the genomes of most C4 species has posed challenges for fundamental studies and breeding, but Setaria (millet) serves as an ideal model system for studying C4 photosynthetic plants in genomics and genetics research,” Diao said.
The researchers established the entire set of the species’ genes by assembling 110 representative genomes from a worldwide collection of 1,844 Setaria species. They conducted large-scale genetic studies for 68 traits in 22 environments in 13 geographical locations. Each location had distinct climactic conditions, which helped in identifying potential genes and marker-panels for how foxtail millet has evolved and improved at different geographic sites. The researchers found that the gene SiGW3, for example, regulates foxtail millet’s grain yield.
They also constructed the first graph-based genome sequence of Setaria. It offers insights into genomic variation across wild and cultivated Setaria. Greater understanding of the comprehensive genomic variation equips researchers with genetic tools to pursue biological research and breeding efforts.
The study paves the way for the next generation of comparative genomics studies that can help decipher the molecular mechanism of C4 photosynthesis. The large-scale comparative genomics, genome-wide association study, and genomic selection studies of Setaria provide opportunities for gene discovery and breeding advancements in foxtail millet itself. They also offer insights for other crops to enhance global food security, Diao said.
With the graph-based genome, the researchers can estimate grain quality-related traits and potential yield. That provides opportunities for foxtail-millet breeding for climate change adaptation.
Visit nature.com – search for “graph-based genome of Setaria” – for more information.