By applying an advanced imaging technology to plant roots, researchers at the University of California-San Diego and Stanford University have developed a new understanding of essential root chemicals responsible for plant growth. Using a type of mass spectrometer the researchers produced a “roadmap” that profiles where key small molecules are distributed along stem cells of corn roots and how their placement factors into the plant’s maturation.
“This chemical roadmap provides a resource that scientists can use to find new ways of regulating plant growth,” said Alexandra Dickinson, an assistant professor at the UC- Department of Cell and Developmental Biology in San Diego. “Having more information about how roots grow could be useful in conservation as we think about protecting our plants in natural environments and making them more sustainable, especially in agriculture.”
While working as a visiting scientist at Stanford University, Dickinson began collaborating with study co-first author Sarah Noll and Professor Richard Zare. They developed a mass-spectrometry-imaging system that helps surgeons distinguish between cancerous and benign tissue during tumor-removal operations.
The researchers adapted the technology – called “desorption electrospray ionization mass-spectrometry imaging” or DESI-MSI – to probe plant roots for chemicals involved in growth and energy production. They initially focused on corn plants at the root tips, where stem cells play an active role in plant development. Their method involved cutting through the center of the root for a clear image of the chemicals inside.
“To help understand plant roots from the biology side, we needed to find out which chemicals are there,” said Zare, a professor of chemistry at the Stanford-School of Humanities and Sciences. “Our imaging system sprays out droplets that strike different portions of the root and dissolve chemicals at that location. A mass spectrometer collects the droplet splash and tells us what those dissolved chemicals are. By systematically scanning the droplet target spot we make a spatial map of the root chemicals.”
The resulting images showed the foundational role of metabolites – molecules involved in the plant’s energy production. Tricarboxylic-acid-cycle metabolites became the research focus because they were found to be a key player in controlling root development.
People are also reading…
The researchers expected a relatively uniform distribution of chemicals. Instead, with their chemical roadmap in hand, they found that tricarboxylic-acid-cycle metabolites are clustered in patches across the root.
“I was surprised by how many chemicals are featured in really distinct patterns,” Dickinson said. “We can see that the plant is doing this on purpose – it needs these molecules in specific regions to grow properly.”
The researchers showed that the tricarboxylic-acid-cycle metabolites have predictable effects in development of corn and Arabidopsis. That’s likely because tricarboxylic-acid-cycle metabolites are well conserved. They’re made in all plants as well as animals.
Also emerging from the new images were previously unidentified chemical compounds. Those compounds could be critical for plant growth because they’re also grouped in patterns at specific locations.
Dickinson and her colleagues are currently investigating the compounds and comparing corn varieties that have different levels of stress resistance for extreme weather conditions such as drought. The new information is expected to help them develop chemical and genetic strategies for improving plant growth and stress resilience.
“We’re looking at different corn plants that have drought resistance to see if we’ve already found chemicals that are specific to that variety that we haven’t seen in other varieties,” Dickinson said. “We think that could be a way to find new compounds that can promote growth, especially in harsh conditions.”
The study was published in Nature Communications. Visit nature.com– search for “Alexandra Dickinson” – for more information.
Mario Aguilera is the director of communications for UC-Biological Sciences in San Diego, California.