Related to this story

Most Popular

From the Fields

From the Fields

What a spring it has been. We went from thinking it would be a late spring to having an early spring, then back to a late spring but finishing…

Shipping season starts smoothly

Shipping season starts smoothly

Lake Superior had little ice cover during the 2022-2023 winter. That contributed to an early start to the 2023 shipping season at the seaport …

Farmer plants ideas as governor

Farmer plants ideas as governor

Everybody knows Wisconsin is America’s Dairyland. The state is known for a strong farming heritage. But in this century in America most folks …

Digital tools dig deeper

Digital tools dig deeper

Successful farming is increasingly fueled by data and automation, innovations that can boost yields and profits while improving sustainability.